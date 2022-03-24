In his first news conference as the LSU men’s basketball coach, Matt McMahon covered a wide array of topics in laying out the philosophy that served him well during a seven-year stint at Murray State.
His basketball blueprint, which paved the way to three NCAA tournaments, was already being put into place after a whirlwind 48 hours in his new job, and McMahon was eager to share his vision for the Tigers’ program going forward.
Not surprisingly, the McMahon Plan won’t change in his first fulltime job at a Power 5 school.
“This is LSU, one of the great brands in all of sports, this is the SEC,” he said in addressing media and school and athletic department administrators. “We've built a program with elite players, and we're going to continue to do that here at LSU.”
Balance on and off the court is a vitally important piece to the puzzle, which helped him average 22 wins a season as the head coach at Murray State — one of the nation’s top mid-major programs. In his four years as an assistant there, the Racers averaged 26 wins.
“My favorite part of the job is seeing players not only become the best player they can be, but the best man they can be,” McMahon said. “It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU. That's what we're going to work to do.
“The results, the winning, all that will take care of itself because of the daily processes we'll maintain.”
The process began when he met with this year’s team, which finished 22-12 following a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament.
While decisions loom for most of the 13 scholarship players on the roster, especially with NCAA sanctions looming, McMahon went right to work in developing relationships — another key to building a program.
“We're just here to get to work,” he said. “We get back in the gym starting on Monday, and we're going to start establishing the culture of what LSU basketball is going to be moving forward.
“I'm going to lay out a vision for how we're going to run our program, and how it's going to benefit these young men on and off the basketball court. I have great confidence in that.”
Among his teams’ core values, he said, are hard work, unselfishness, toughness and accountability — and joy.
“Yeah, we're going to work, but you have to have that balance,” McMahon said. “We're going to have high-energy people. I want players who want to be the best they can be; I want players who are going to be all about winning.
“We're going to have a lot of fun along the way in doing so, and that starts with building relationships … not only with the players, but their families. Really enjoy that part of the job.”
On the court, McMahon believes in balance on both ends of the floor.
He pointed out his Murray State team that went 31-3 this season was among the national leaders in finishing 18th in scoring offense and 28th in scoring defense.
“You have to play both ends of the floor, but style of play is incredibly important,” he said. “We're going to play an up-tempo style, but we're going to be efficient with it offensively.
“We're going to be aggressive and physical and tough on the defensive end of the floor, and we're going to play a style that enables elite players to come here and develop into NBA players.”