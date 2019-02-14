The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday the schedule for its 2019 football media days.
SEC coaches, top athletes and media will converge July 15-18 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel, which has hosted the annual conference all but once since 2001.
The SEC Network and ESPN will also be on hand, but a more detailed broadcast and timeline of events has not been released.
Here's a breakdown of what day coaches will speak:
MONDAY, July 15
Florida – Dan Mullen
LSU – Ed Orgeron
Missouri – Barry Odom
TUESDAY, July 16
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Ole Miss – Matt Luke
Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
WEDNESDAY, July 17
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Chad Morris
Miss. State – Joe Moorhead
South Carolina – Will Muschamp
THURSDAY, July 18
Auburn – Gus Malzahn
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Vanderbilt – Derek Mason