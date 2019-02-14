SEC Media Days Football

LSU coach Ed Orgeron speaks during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Monday, July 16, 2018.

 AP PHOTO BY JOHN AMIS

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday the schedule for its 2019 football media days.

SEC coaches, top athletes and media will converge July 15-18 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel, which has hosted the annual conference all but once since 2001.

The SEC Network and ESPN will also be on hand, but a more detailed broadcast and timeline of events has not been released.

Here's a breakdown of what day coaches will speak:

MONDAY, July 15

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Missouri – Barry Odom

TUESDAY, July 16

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Ole Miss – Matt Luke

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

WEDNESDAY, July 17

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Chad Morris

Miss. State – Joe Moorhead

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

THURSDAY, July 18

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

