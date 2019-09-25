Senior defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence might return for LSU's game against Florida in about two weeks, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning.
Lawrence suffered an apparent ankle injury against Texas. He has not practiced since.
"I don't think Rashard's going to play against Utah State," Orgeron said on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference. "He'll be close though. Hopefully he'll be ready for the game after."
The Tigers play Utah State following their open date this weekend. They then face Florida on Oct. 12. Lawrence started LSU's first two games and recorded one sack.
LSU has played with a thin defensive line the last two games. Lawrence, junior defensive end Glen Logan and redshirt sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson have not played the past two weeks.
Logan, who used a scooter to move along the sideline when LSU played Northwestern State, is unlikely to return by the Florida game, Orgeron said. He did not give an update on Chaisson, who practiced Tuesday.
"I do believe when we get K'Lavon Chaisson back he's going to help us," Orgeron said. "When we get Glen Logan and Rashard Lawrence back, now we're going to be able to go three-deep on the defensive line, which would help."