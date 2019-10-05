Joe Burrow, moments after throwing five touchdowns in LSU's 42-6 win over Utah State at Tiger Stadium Saturday morning, was asked what he was going to do with the rest of his night.
"Watch ball," the Tigers quarterback said. "Just watch ball."
Perhaps the second-year starter showered up, crossed the street to LSU's new $28 million football operations building and caught the rest of the Florida-Auburn game while reclining in his pull-out pod locker.
Burrow will be watching film soon enough.
As the Heisman candidate said frequently last season, this is one of those moments where he'll have to put his "big boy pants on and fight to the death."
Yes, with No. 10 Florida (6-0) beating No. 7 Auburn (5-1) by 24-13 on Saturday afternoon, that guarantees that LSU will have its second top 10 matchup of the season when the Gators come to Tiger Stadium next week.
And it'll be at night.
ESPN's already laid claim on the 7 p.m. kick next Saturday, which you could convince anyone outside the Texas State Fair (Texas-Oklahoma) is the biggest game of the weekend.
College GameDay has already announced it'll be on campus in Baton Rouge.
Consider what's at stake.
Two undefeated programs trying to rise back to their championship ways.
Two head coaches — Ed Orgeron and Florida's Dan Mullen — who have proven their worth but have yet to reach the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Plus, this was the same team LSU faced at 5-0 last season, back when the Tigers surprised most of the football-watching nation with its undefeated start.
Remember those Gators? The ones which came from behind in the fourth quarter to win 27-19, ending the scoring by turning Burrow's first interception of the season into a defensive touchdown.
But Burrow is back with the offense that Orgeron's said he's been wanting since he took over in 2016 — the nation's leading scoring offense (54.6 points per game) that has proven it can score before you can spell T-H-I-B-O-D-A-U-X or grind out a long touchdown drive like it's 2007.
Florida will have the toughest defense LSU has faced yet.
With 9.5 points allowed per game, which ranks fifth nationally, the Gators have yet to surrender more than 21 points in a game.
Florida entered the weekend tied for second with 24 sacks, and its defense added two more against Auburn. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's aggressive defensive front has recorded 44 tackles for loss — a number that's also top 10 in the nation.
It's the same style of defense that hounded Burrow and the LSU backfield a season ago, but that offensive line was hemorrhaging with injuries and inconsistent play.
The Tigers offensive line has improved significantly in 2019: Burrow has only been sacked nine times through five games; last season, Burrow was sacked nine times in the first two games.
On Saturday, LSU sophomore guard Ed Ingram, a starter in 2017, returned to play for the first time since his reinstatement. The former four star recruit was suspended before the 2018 season after he was arrested on alleged sexual assault charges that were eventually dismissed.
Depth is returning, although starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles has missed three nonconference games due to what Orgeron has called "coach's decisions."
"That's huge," LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry said. "This part of the season, you've got to have guys who can play multiple positions. Guys on the bench who can step in and do just as well as the first team. Here on out, it's going to be huge."
There are still mistakes that LSU must clean up, which Florida will capitalize more on than the Tigers' previous opponents.
Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled at the Utah State goal line, a rolling football that was eventually picked up by tight end Thaddeus Moss.
Edwards-Helaire fumbled in LSU's end zone against Vanderbilt, which the Commodores recorded for a defensive touchdown.
Two of Burrow's three interceptions have been tipped, and only once has the opponent scored off any of the picks (Utah State with a field goal).
True freshman running back John Emery lost a fumble while fighting for more yards against Utah State, but the Aggies couldn't convert the turnover into points.
Florida may.
"For us to come out here and make that many turnovers and mistakes like that, we shouldn't do that," LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said.
But the LSU defense regained confidence in a dominant win on Saturday.
With the offense controlling about two-thirds of the play clock, a rested LSU defense prevented what had been the nation's No. 19 scoring offense (38.5 points per game) from scoring a touchdown.
Utah State was held beneath each of its offensive statistical categories, gaining just 159 yards, rushing for 16, scoring just six points.
A miffed LSU secondary shut down NFL draft prospect Jordan Love to just 140 yards and intercepted him three times.
True freshman cornerback Derek Stingley recorded his second of the season, and safeties Grant Delpit and Kary Vincent, in apparent slumps, both recorded their first picks of the season.
"If our defense is going to play like that, we can do anything we want," Orgeron said.
Florida's offense has reached another level since Kyle Trask led the Gators from behind 21-10 to beat Kentucky three weeks ago.
Plus, Mullen has been one of the few coaches outside of Alabama who has had consistent success against LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, boasting a 2-1 career record against the Tigers' $2.5 million guru that includes a two-year win streak that stretches back to a 37-7 win at Mississippi State in 2017.
But how limited with Florida be with Trask confirming to reporters that he played through a sprained MCL that forced him into the locker room midway through the second quarter against Auburn?
Plenty more questions to come.
LSU is starting down its four-game stretch that includes Florida, Mississippi State, No. 7 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama.
Answers will come too.