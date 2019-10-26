As LSU looked to salt away a win over Auburn, it was doing so without the help of star safety Grant Delpit -- and then without star freshman Derek Stingley Jr.

Auburn (6-2) would score on their final drive to cut the margin to 3, but their onside kick attempt failed and LSU (8-0) ran out the clock for a 23-20 win.

After the game, coach Ed Orgeron said he didn't believe either injury was significant. "I think just regular stuff," he said when asked about the injuries.

Delpit left the feild about midway through the fourth quarter with what was reported to be an ankle injury. He was attended to on the field by trainers before being helped to the sideline.

He could be seen jogging to test his ankle, but he didn't return as Auburn began its next drive with just over three minutes remaining and LSU leading by 10. During that drive, Stingley fell awkwardly while defending a pass in the end zone and appeared to be shaken up.

He walked off the field under his own power, and Auburn scored on the next possession to trim the lead to three points. It's unknown whether he would have re-entered the game had Auburn's offense gotten the ball back.

As LSU went went to field an onside kick attempt, Delpit and Stingley were sitting side-by-side. Delpit would normally have been on that unit. LSU's Derrick Dillon recovered the bouncing ball and secured the win.

Delpit finished the game with 5 tackles and pass-breakup. He also made a hustle play in the third quarter, chasing down Auburn's DJ Williams and forcing him to step out of bounds before scoring on a breakaway, 70-yard run. Auburn settled for a field goal on that drive.

Easy to forget this type of play by the end of 4-hour game ... but Grant Delpit deserves love for the hustle here.



Stingley finished with four tackled and yet another interception, his fourth on the season. The play came near the endzone moments before halftime, with Auburn on the edge of field goal range.

