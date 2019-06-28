One of the best LSU Tiger gymnasts of all time is now a Nittany Lion.
Former LSU All-American Ashleigh Gnat has been named as an assistant coach at Penn State, that school announced Friday.
Gnat, 24, finished her LSU eligibility in 2017 then served in 2018 as a student assistant coach. In 2019 she was part of the LSU staff as a team manager.
The Lake Mary, Florida, native was one of the most decorated gymnasts in LSU history.
A 17-time All-American, Gnat won the 2017 AAI Award given to the nation’s top senior gymnast as well as the 2017 NCAA floor exercise title. She tied the school record with nine career perfect 10s and won a total of 62 individual titles.
Penn State finished fifth in the Big Ten last season and took part in an NCAA regional in Ann Arbor, Michigan.