It’s been a spotty preseason of practice for Derek Stingley Jr.

But LSU's junior All-American cornerback returned to workouts Monday in Houston, where the team evacuated to in advance of Hurricane Ida.

Stingley, who was in a gold (non-contact) jersey, appears to be on pace to play in the No. 16-ranked Tigers’ season opener Saturday at UCLA (7:30 p.m. CDT, Fox).

“He looked fine,” coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday on WNXX-FM, 104.5. “First day. It took him a little while to get going and warmed up, but once he warmed up, he was fine.”

Orgeron also said fellow cornerback Eli Ricks looked good at practice. Ricks has also missed preseason practice time, while Stingley missed both of LSU’s August scrimmages with an unspecified injury. LSU said it wanted to hold him out as a precaution so he didn't re-aggravate the issue.

An unusual number of injuries have troubled LSU throughout its preseason preparations, most notably a broken left (non-throwing) arm suffered by quarterback Myles Brennan and a broken foot suffered by defensive tackle Glen Logan.

“We’re going to have not all of our team, but most of our team, ready to go,” Orgeron said.