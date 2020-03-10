Outfielder Savannah Stewart stepped up for LSU from the bottom of the batting order and the bottom of the team hitting stats Tuesday.
Stewart triggered and eight-run fourth inning with a two-run triple as the No. 5-ranked Tigers knocked off South Alabama 11-1 in five innings at Tiger Park.
A freshman All-SEC player last year, Stewart entered the game with a .211 batting average and batting No. 9 in the lineup. But her triple broke open a close game and helped trigger a run of 10 consecutive Tigers reaching base after two were out.
Taylor Tidwell and Amanda Doyle walked on four pitches each before Stewart lined her triple into the right-center-field gap. She scored on a bunt single by Aliyah Andrews and then Taylor Pleasants slammed a two-run homer.
“It felt good to finally square a ball up and do something good for my team,” said Stewart, who had a double in her other at-bat. “Going into SEC play, I can feel confident at the plate.
“We were a little out in front of the ball. As the game went on, we made good adjustments and that showed in the fourth inning we could adjust any pitcher they throw at us.”
Pleasants had three hits and four RBIs while Andrews continued her hot hitting, raising her batting average to .432 and extending her hitting streak to 15 games with a 3-for-3 performance.
“It was nice to see them do that with two outs,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “I didn’t realize it until we came off the field and the dugout was talking about it. It’s great to see them do that.”
The Jaguars (8-17) changed pitchers twice in the fourth inning. Losing pitcher Jenna Hardy worked out of some jams with the help of two double plays and kept the game close at 3-1 entering the fourth. Amanda Flynn knocked in the visitors’ only run with a single in the top of the fourth inning.
LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen improved to 6-1 with a five-hitter. She struck out nine batters and walked one. She allowed the leadoff hitter on base in three of the first four innings but pitched out of trouble with two strikeouts each time. South Alabama had more than on runner on base in only one inning.
“I had some pitches that were on and there’s always room for improvement,” Kilponen said. “I’ve got to work on my curveball more and make sure I can get it in for a strike.”
Torina said Kilponen, a sophomore, showed maturity in her performance.
“That’s the key, make big pitches in key situations, but she’s getting better and better at limiting her mistakes and making big pitches in big situations,” Torina said. “She warmed up great. I’m glad we had a good performance out of her.”