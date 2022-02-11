LOS ANGELES — Before his rookie season began, Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase wrote his goals down. On paper and on his mirror.
On Thursday, he achieved yet another one of them: the AP's Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"It meant a lot from my confidence standpoint," Chase said Friday at UCLA's Drake Stadium. "Writing a goal down and putting it on my mirror and watching myself accomplish it? It's a big feeling, a great feeling, an unbelievable feeling."
Chase, after being reunited with his former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, tallied 1,455 yards receiving on 81 receptions with 13 touchdowns in 2021. Through the three playoff games thus far, he's added 279 yards receiving on 20 catches with one touchdown.
Chase set the Bengals' franchise record for single-season yards receiving, and his stat line was the 65th-best all-time for a receiver in terms of yardage.
Chase, a Rummel alumnus, was the runaway winner in the voting, as he received 42 of the 50 votes. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received five votes, while Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey received two votes and Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater received one vote.
"The support I've been having, I couldn't ask for more — especially from my hometown," he said.
Chase and the Bengals are looking to add more trophies to their resumes as they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the Super Bowl.