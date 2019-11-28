No. 1 Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan
11 a.m. • Fox
Like LSU, Ohio State may have a little wiggle room to remain in the CFP playoff picture even with one setback. But, the Buckeyes can't afford two losses, so navigating their way through this rivalry game is a must to avoid having to bounce back in the Big Ten title game.
No. 5 Alabama at No. 15 Auburn
2:30 p.m. • CBS
The fact that neither of these teams will be in the SEC championship game next week doesn't diminish one bit the importance of this contest. The Iron Bowl would still be a classic matchup if both teams were 3-8, considering the intensity the fans bring 365 days a year.
Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU
6 p.m. • ESPN
Speaking of intensity, this matchup could have more than a little considering their bitterly-contested, seven-overtime game last November. A postgame dustup ensured that the game would not soon be forgotten, so it would be a shock if emotions aren't running high.
No. 12 Wisconsin at No. 8 Minnesota
2:30 p.m. • ABC
The annual battle for the Paul Bunyan Axe just means more this year (sorry, SEC). It's a showdown for the Big Ten West title and the right to face East champion Ohio State in the championship game. The Gophers ended the Badgers' 14-game winning streak in the series last year.
No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State
7 p.m. • Fox
In a weekend full of rivalry games, here's another one that figures to be as intense as they come. After all, they don't call this game "Bedlam" for nothing. Oklahoma has won 18 of the past 25 games, but the last two have been 62-52 and 48-47 barnburners in the Sooners' favor.
