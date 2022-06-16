Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Thursday marks 80 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 80, Doug Moreau:
80 Doug Moreau
WR/PK, 1963-65
All-American 1965
All-SEC 1964-65
For many Tiger fans, Doug Moreau’s voice and steady analysis on LSU radio broadcasts have been part of the soundtrack of their lives.
But before he spent decades on the radio calling LSU games, Moreau was one of the Tigers’ star players of the mid-1960s, earning All-American honors in 1965 and All-SEC honors in 1964-65.
Born in 1945, Moreau was the son of Al Moreau, a former LSU track great who coached the track and field program from 1949-63 and won six SEC outdoor and two SEC indoor championships. Doug led LSU in receiving in 1964 (33 catches, 391 yards, four touchdowns) and again in 1965 (29 catches, 468 yards, three touchdowns). But he also helped the Tigers win with his foot, not that he went to LSU with the intent of winning the place-kicker’s job. Before college, the only time he ever kicked a football was trying to clear the telephone line strung over the Moreau’s backyard.
“There just wasn’t a high priority on kickers,” Moreau said.
More like an afterthought, but Moreau soon proved his worth on special teams, especially in 1964. He made a then NCAA-record 13 field goals as a junior, including the kicks that lifted LSU to a 9-6 season-opening victory over Texas A&M and a 3-0 win the next week at Rice. In the season’s closing moments on New Year’s Day 1965 against Syracuse in the Sugar Bowl, Moreau came on for a 28-yard field goal to lift LSU to a 13-10 win after earlier catching a 57-yard touchdown pass from Billy Ezell (bowl stats did not count then).
“The kick felt good when it left my shoe,” Moreau said, “then, before I looked up, Billy screamed, ‘ It’s good!'” Moreau was rewarded with the Miller-Digby Award as the game’s MVP.
In 1966, Moreau went to play for the Miami Dolphins, then a first-year expansion team in the American Football League. He played through the 1969 season as a tight end before returning home for law school, eventually serving as East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney. His first stint on LSU radio was from 1972-81. After working from 1982-87 on TigerVision, LSU’s in-house pay-per-view broadcasts, he returned to radio for the 1988 season.
CAREER STATS
Year G Catches Yards YPC TDs PATs FGs
1963 10 6 68 11.3 1 15-15 4-8
1964 10 33 391 11.8 4 6-9 13-21
1965 10 29 468 16.1 3 30-33 3-7
TOTALS 30 68 927 13.6 8 51-57 20-36
OTHER GREATS
Dwayne Bowe, WR * 2003-06
All-SEC choice in 2006, leading LSU with 65 catches for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Andy Hamilton, WR * 1969-71
Played great game of pitch-and-catch with first-cousin Bert Jones. All-SEC in 1971.
Chad Kessler, P * 1994-97
First college player to average more than 50 yards per kick, 50.3 yards per punt in 1997 All-American and Academic All-American season.
Jarvis Landry, WR * 2011-13
Teamed with Odell Beckham Jr. to form great pass catching combo in 2013. All-SEC that year with LSU-best 1,193 yards, 10 touchdowns.
Malcolm Scott, TE * 1979-82
All-SEC in 1981-82. His 433 yards receiving in 1981 second-most by an LSU tight end.