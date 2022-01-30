In LSU's illustrious football history, with numerous Hall of Famers and All-Pro level players littered across the NFL, only one former Tiger has started at quarterback in the Super Bowl.
Come Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles, Joe Burrow will become the second Tiger to start in one, breaking a 39-year drought between appearances.
The only other former LSU quarterback to start a Super Bowl happened in 1982, when David Woodley, an eighth round selection in the 1980 draft, led the Miami Dolphins to Super Bowl XVII against Washington.
In a 27-17 defeat, Woodley finished the game completing 4 of 14 passes for 97 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
At the time, Woodley was the youngest quarterbacks to ever start a Super Bowl, at 24 years and three months old, during the strike-shortened 1982 season.
Woodley played for LSU from 1976-79, and led the Tigers to a 34-10 win over Wake Forest during his senior season in the Tangerine Bowl.
Burrow looks to become the first LSU quarterback to win both a National Championship and Super Bowl. Joe Montana and Joe Namath are the other two quarterbacks who started and won both an NCAA championship and Super Bowl.