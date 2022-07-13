Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Thursday marks 52 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 52, Kevin Mawae:
52 Kevin Mawae
OL, 1990-93
All-SEC 1991, ’92, ‘93
Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee 2019
When Kevin Mawae arrived in 1990 as a raw freshman recruit, he was 6-foot-4, 244 pounds. A little light for the pounding of the SEC trenches, so Mawae had to redshirt.
But in practice, on the scout squad, Mawae gave a preview of what was to come.
“He’d kick the daylights out of the defensive line,” then-LSU coach Mike Archer said. “Pete (Jenkins, LSU’s defensive coordinator) would get mad. I’d say, ‘He’s mauling the guy.’ ”
Mawae turned into a versatile, reliable cornerstone of LSU’s offense. He played every position on the line, including a smattering of tight end as a freshman, starting at left guard, left tackle and eventually at center his senior year, earning All-SEC honors as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Unfortunately for Mawae, his years at LSU coincided with the worst stretch in program history — six straight losing seasons from 1989-94 under Archer and Curley Hallman. The final game of Mawae’s career was a prime example of what a frustrating time it was.
A stunning 17-13 upset at reigning national champion Alabama in 1993 sparked a three-game winning streak for the Tigers, putting LSU at 5-5 heading into the season finale against Arkansas. One more win meant a 6-5 record and an invitation to the Blockbuster Bowl in Miami.
The Razorbacks stampeded the Tigers 42-24 — but the way Mawae finished the game had a huge impact on the next chapter of his career. A late interception by Arkansas’ Orlando Waters at the Razorbacks’ 1 turned into a 99-yard touchdown return. But before he got there, Mawae lunged vainly at Waters’ heels about 20 yards from the end zone.
In Seattle, Seahawks offensive line coach Howard Mudd watched the entire game.
“That’s when he knew he wanted to draft me,” Mawae said. “Here we are, down two scores, and I gave effort on the last play like it was the first play.
“That was the way I played the game.”
Picked by Seattle in the second round of the 1994 draft, Mawae embarked on a 16-year NFL career with the Seahawks (1995-97), New York Jets (1998-2005) and Tennessee Titans (2006-09). Like at LSU, his pro career may have been short on glory as Mawae never played in a Super Bowl. But he made a huge impression on and off the field in a career spanning 241 games, rising to be president of the NFL Players Association and being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
The day before Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta, there was a knock at Mawae’s hotel room door from Pro Football Hall of Fame President Dave Baker.
“Welcome to Canton, Ohio, brother,” Baker told a tearful Mawae as they embraced. “Thank you for all you have done for this great game, Kevin.”
In August 2019, Mawae was on the stage at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton with fellow LSU alum Johnny Robinson, LSU’s first former players to be enshrined since Jim Taylor in 1976.
It was a long road, but Mawae made it as big as any football player could ever hope to make it.
“I … am … home,” he said.
OTHER GREATS
Kendell Beckwith, LB, 2013-16
A three-year starter at middle linebacker, Beckwith earned All-American and All-SEC honors in 2016.
Ron Sancho, LB, 1985-88
An All-SEC selection in 1987-88, Sancho ranks second in LSU history with 23 career sacks.