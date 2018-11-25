This game will have a name some day, but we're not sure we have any winners yet.

After LSU fell 74-72 to Texas A&M in the highest-scoring game ever, we put a call out for a name. Many weren't kind, especially when it came to the officiating.

There were several questionable calls in the game, including a first down that appeared to be short, an interception that was overturned and a fumble that wasn't.

As you'd expect, most of the names had those calls in mind. Some of the best, non-expletive-laden options:

Zebra Bowl — Justin Mayeur (@Sainttrain713) November 25, 2018

The Abomination in College Station — Randy Woodland 🌊 (@RandyW) November 25, 2018

The night the 13th man beat LSU. — Ted Williams (@tedwilliams113) November 25, 2018

One person simply responded, "you couldn't print what I have in mind." We appreciate your restraint.

On Facebook, the reaction was similar.

