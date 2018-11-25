lsutexasamfootball.112518_HS_4596
Buy Now

Texas A&M defensive back Debione Renfro (29) defends as LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) manages to pull in a touchdown reception in the second half of the Aggies' 74-72 win over the Tigers in the 7th overtime, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

This game will have a name some day, but we're not sure we have any winners yet. 

After LSU fell 74-72 to Texas A&M in the highest-scoring game ever, we put a call out for a name. Many weren't kind, especially when it came to the officiating. 

There were several questionable calls in the game, including a first down that appeared to be short, an interception that was overturned and a fumble that wasn't. 

As you'd expect, most of the names had those calls in mind. Some of the best, non-expletive-laden options: 

One person simply responded, "you couldn't print what I have in mind." We appreciate your restraint. 

On Facebook, the reaction was similar. 

Can't see video below? Click here.

MORE COVERAGE

Follow Jeff Nowak on Twitter, @Jeff​_Nowak.

View comments