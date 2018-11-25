This game will have a name some day, but we're not sure we have any winners yet.
After LSU fell 74-72 to Texas A&M in the highest-scoring game ever, we put a call out for a name. Many weren't kind, especially when it came to the officiating.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Gatorade had already been poured.
There were several questionable calls in the game, including a first down that appeared to be short, an interception that was overturned and a fumble that wasn't.
As you'd expect, most of the names had those calls in mind. Some of the best, non-expletive-laden options:
Zebra Bowl— Justin Mayeur (@Sainttrain713) November 25, 2018
The Abomination in College Station— Randy Woodland 🌊 (@RandyW) November 25, 2018
The night the 13th man beat LSU.— Ted Williams (@tedwilliams113) November 25, 2018
One person simply responded, "you couldn't print what I have in mind." We appreciate your restraint.
On Facebook, the reaction was similar.
