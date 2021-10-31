A rundown of LSU's next opponent, the Alabama Crimson Tide ...
The basics
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
SERIES: Alabama leads 54-26-5
On Alabama
RECORD: 7-1, 4-1 SEC
PAST THREE GAMES: Lost to Texas A&M 41-38, defeated Mississippi State 49-9, defeated Tennessee 52-24
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Bryce Young, running back Brian Robinson, wide receiver/kick returner Jameson Williams
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Will Anderson, safety Jordan Battle, linebacker Christian Harris
RUMBLINGS: Picked by the media to win the SEC West in a landslide, Alabama looks poised to do just that going into the final month of the season. With three more wins in the league, the third-ranked Crimson Tide will set up a showdown with No. 1 Georgia, which clinched the East title Saturday.
ON THE CRIMSON TIDE OFFENSE
Like his many predecessors, Young is having a monster season. The Tide ranks second in FBS in averaging 45.9 points a game and is 10th with 494.0 total yards. Young's 26 passing TDs rank fourth nationally. Six have gone to Williams, the deep threat who averages 20.3 yards per catch and also has returned two kickoffs for scores.
ON THE CRIMSON TIDE DEFENSE
Anderson, a preseason All-American, is Bama's ringleader as an edge pass rusher. He's collected 8½ sacks and 16½ tackles for loss this season and has been named the SEC defensive player of the week three times. The Tide ranks fourth nationally in allowing 87.1 yards rushing a game; they're 13th in total defense in giving up 306.2 a game.
Sheldon Mickles