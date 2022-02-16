About a week after his final game last summer, Paul Mainieri went to the driving range used by the LSU golf teams and began his new life.

Still bothered by the neck pain that contributed to his retirement as LSU’s baseball coach, Mainieri worried about how much he could swing a club. Alone there on the range, he grabbed a wedge and softly hit a couple balls.

After about 10 shots, Mainieri had enough. He wanted to swing. He pulled out his 3-wood.

“I'm going to swing this thing,” Mainieri said, “and I might end up lying on the ground paralyzed, but I'm going to find out.”

Mainieri reared back. He made solid contact. As the ball shot forward, he realized he hadn’t collapsed. He could still feel his limbs. Mainieri tossed the club in the air, raised his fists and thanked God.

“I knew then,” Mainieri said, “that I was going to be able to play golf.”

Mainieri told the story from the other side of the University Club driving range one sunny morning last week as we prepared to play nine holes.

Usually, Mainieri would tinker with lineups or worry about pitching rotations this close to LSU’s season opener, but golf has become his primary activity in retirement, an outlet for the energy he used to spend molding a team every spring for four decades.

Without the sport that filled his entire life, Mainieri has played at least five times a week. Often six. Some days he completes a full round. Others, he uses the driving range as he lowers his 10.7 handicap. He shot under 80 once, and ever since then, he has tried to break the number again.

“He has a reason every morning to get up and get going, which is all he's ever known,” said Mainieri’s wife, Karen. “It's been the biggest outlet.”

As LSU approaches its opener Friday night, Mainieri doesn’t know exactly how he will handle his first season in retirement. Though the 64-year-old hasn’t regretted his decision, sometimes he misses the job.

Golf helps in those moments when he begins to dwell. Instead of deciding who will play third base, Mainieri can ponder whether to use a 6- or 7-iron and channel his energy as he moves forward.

“It's been a salvation for me, honestly,” Mainieri said. “I needed to fill the void in my life and be passionate about something.”

•••

One day before he retired, Mainieri drove his mother around Baton Rouge. He had contemplated the decision for months, but he hesitated to leave the only profession he had ever known, especially with three years left on his contract.

Mainieri asked how his father, Demie Mainieri, knew it was time to stop coaching.

“When he stopped having fun,” Maineri recalled his mother saying.

Mainieri realized the fun parts of his job weren’t there as much last year. His neck constantly hurt. The coronavirus pandemic limited his interactions with the players, affecting his coaching style. College sports were changing because of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness.

Then Mainieri’s mother gave him an old newspaper article about Demie’s retirement. His father was 62 years old at the time. Mainieri read further and researched when former LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman retired. Bertman was 63 when he transitioned into the school’s athletic director.

“It made me feel like some of the greatest coaches finish about this time,” Mainieri said. “So I didn't feel like I was being unreasonable that maybe this was the right time to do it.”

With his schedule suddenly wide open, Mainieri focused on golf. He first picked up the sport as a high school coach in his early 20s, but he hadn’t played regularly in years, consumed by a career that took him from St. Thomas University to Notre Dame and eventually LSU, where he spent the last 15 seasons.

Jim Hendry, one of Mainieri’s closest friends, often told him to use the golf course across the street from Alex Box Stadium. He suggested Mainieri could relieve stress by going to the driving range before work.

"I can't do it,” Hendry recalled Mainieri saying. “I've got to be focused."

But once the 2021 season ended, Mainieri bought a new set of Titleist clubs, a purple-and-gold LSU bag and personalized “CPM” balls. He placed covers of the St. Thomas bobcat, Air Force eagle and Notre Dame leprechaun on his clubs.

Playing golf helped relieve Mainieri’s neck pain, which first began almost four years ago and already required two surgeries. He feels best on the course, though sometimes his neck cracks when he moves. The stiffness returns when he sits still.

“Physically, I think if I would have continued coaching, it would've still been bad,” Mainieri said. “But playing golf, it feels good. It gives me some movement and range of motion. I start to feel a little bit better.”

LSU baseball: Jay Johnson addresses batting lineup, pitching and health of team following scrimmage Much of the LSU baseball batting lineup is still up in the air, and that was clear during Friday night’s scrimmage at Alex Box Stadium.

And even though Mainieri retired, coaching hasn’t left his blood. At least not yet. He made much-needed swing suggestions as we played, and after I missed a putt on the second hole, Mainieri tossed one of his custom balls onto the green.

He tapped a spot in the grass with his putter as he explained how to approach the particular downward slope. Mainieri had missed this part of his job the most, these moments when he helped an athlete find success. Once he led them to wins on the field, he could help mold them into men — what he considered the true purpose of his profession.

Mainieri pointed where to aim. The ball dropped into the cup.

“That brought me joy,” Mainieri said, smiling.

•••

A few months ago, Mainieri sat in his home office with his youngest son. Reminders of everything he accomplished surrounded them, a lifetime of memories covering the walls that he had moved from the head coach’s office in Alex Box Stadium. The 2009 national championship trophy sat on a shelf underneath a flat screen television.

“I wish we would’ve won another or two,” Mainieri said.

“Dad,” Mainieri recalled his son saying, “if we would’ve won in ‘17, you’d be sitting here saying if only we’d have won in ‘13 or if only we had won in ‘15.”

Mainieri tries not to dwell, but sometimes he can’t help himself. When his mind drifts toward the losses, he has to remember how much he achieved during his career: six College World Series appearances, four regular season Southeastern Conference championships and more than 1,500 wins. He feels grateful.

“I don’t want to live in the past,” Mainieri said. “I’ve been a lucky man.”

These days, Mainieri and his family mark the passage of time by what they did a year ago. Their lives revolved around the baseball schedule for decades, and now they have to balance the opportunity for new experiences with the sadness of ending a beloved career.

“Once we get through this first year, every day will become a little bit easier,” Karen Mainieri said. “Right now, I think it's kind of tough.”

Mainieri will throw out the first pitch before LSU’s season opener Friday night against Maine, a symbolic act filled with nerves. He doesn’t know how he’ll be received by the fans. He also sees the throw as an ending for himself, his family and LSU baseball.

Once the ball falls into the glove of new coach Jay Johnson, Mainieri thinks he will have handed over the entire program.

“That’ll bring some closure for me,” Mainieri said as tears welled in his eyes. “I’ll get to go back one more time.”

The rest of the season, Mainieri will watch games from the stands or his home theater with no control of the outcome for the first time in his life. He doesn’t want to hover. He knows he’ll feel emotional. He’ll also root for Johnson and the program, and if LSU reaches the College World Series, he plans to go.

In the meantime, Mainieri has golf. He likes the beauty of the course and the feeling when he hits a ball clean. The game introduces him to new people and takes him to different places, which helps him move forward.

Similar to how Mainieri’s neck feels stiff when he sits too long, life stalls when he’s sedentary.

Inside the emotional final moments of LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri's career Paul Mainieri's Hall of Fame coaching career ended with LSU's loss in Game 2 of the super regional. As it did, he thought a lot about his dad.

Despite rarely using his clubs the last four decades, Mainieri lowered his handicap by almost eight points, consistently shoots in the low 80s and hit two hole-in-ones within the last eight months. He still wants to improve more, challenging himself like he did as a coach.

“He's called me many times on the way home and said, 'God, I would've broken 80 today, but I screwed up 17,’” Hendry said. “That's not going to go away with Paul Mainieri.”

During our round, Mainieri made four straight pars until an unfortunate double-bogey on the seventh hole. He responded with another par on the eighth, the same place he sank his most recent hole-in-one in late January.

Soon, Mainieri was coaching again in the middle of the ninth fairway. We both hit good drives and stood about 200 yards from the pin. He said to visualize the next shot landing on the green.

“I want you to believe,” Mainieri said.

My shot clipped a tree branch and dropped short of the green. His approach landed in a greenside sand trap. Alas. Golf.

Three strokes later, Mainieri sank a bogey putt. He raised his arms again and smiled, having shot a 41 on the nine holes.

Never satisfied, Mainieri planned to return the next day, when he would try once again to lower his handicap, break 80 and decide which club to use.