After his team’s brutal home loss to Ole Miss Tuesday night, LSU forward Darius Days pointed to one mistake that told the story of a lopsided first half.
Down 36-16, Days and Eason were supposed to switch assignments on a high screen-and-roll at the top of the key.
Instead, Days lagged behind, stayed with his man and left Eason on an island. Ole Miss guard Austin Crowley walked into a wide-open 3-pointer and put the Rebels up 23.
At that point in the game, with under seven minutes left in the first half, a red-hot Ole Miss team had sunk six of 10 3-point attempts and 15 of 22 shot attempts overall.
A frustrated Will Wade called a timeout, leaving the home crowd in stunned silence.
Ole Miss fought off an LSU second-half comeback effort and won 76-72 after dominating the first half of a game they were supposed to lose.
LSU needed a win, but it couldn’t overcome self-inflicted errors: fouls, turnovers, poor defense.
“I thought we were ready to play,” Will Wade said. “We had a good day of prep. I thought we were ready to go. I thought we had two good days of practice.
"It was more just surprising that I got caught off guard. Usually I have a pretty good feel for when we’re ready to go, or when we’re not ready to go.”
LSU has lost five of their last six games. They allowed Ole Miss to score 1.188 points per possession, the latest number in a concerning trend for the Tigers.
Their top-ranked defense is regressing: In their last four games, they’ve given up the four highest points per possession averages of the season.
Over that span, LSU is conceding a dismal 1.112 points per possession, a far cry from their season average of 0.882.
Eight of LSU’s first 10 opponents scored fewer than 0.900 points per possession. But eight of their last nine opponents have now exceeded that threshold.
“A lot of it is based on the fouling,” Wade said. “We fouled them too much. We let them get way too comfortable from 3. We weren’t switching out. We weren’t applying pressure.”
Entering Tuesday, Ole Miss was shooting a poor 42.9% from the field, connecting on 32.3% of attempts behind the arc and scoring 67.3 points per game. LSU’s defense let the Rebels hit 43% of their 3s and 52% overall.
In the first half, most of those shots behind the arc were open looks.
Wade was asked Monday about his team’s strategy of defending shots from distance. This season, his opponents take nearly half of their shots from long range.
That’s largely by design, he said, because he and his staff are not concerned about the amount of 3s they give up, but rather the type they allow.
LSU frequently doubles the post, sends help to drivers in the lane and switches every screen, both on the ball and off.
That leads teams into taking 3-pointers, and so far, LSU has defended them well, only allowing opponents to shoot 27% from distance entering Tuesday.
Ole Miss, however, took advantage of the open looks and raced out to a quick lead with a barrage of 3s.
“When you do that and let them get in rhythm and let them get comfortable,” Wade said, “it's tough sledding.”
The Tigers are struggling to create offense, finish around the rim, draw fouls and make threes.
A sprained knee is hobbling point guard Xavier Pinson, a hand injury is hurting freshman wing Brandon Murray, and a lack of experience is preventing freshman center Efton Reid from contributing.
Wade has long maintained that his team’s defense is best when it sets up its press, which they can only do after a made bucket.
Tuesday night, LSU threw a bunch of lazy passes and committed 16 turnovers, too frequently forcing the defense to defend in transition. Ole Miss capitalized with 21 points.
The injuries, particularly Pinson’s, have hamstrung LSU’s offense and forced Eason, Days and Gaines to play extended minutes.
Wade said the fatigue compels those players to commit fouls and make mistakes both on offense and defense.
“We just got worn down. We made some really poor decisions in transition down the stretch. Just because we had guys out there way too long…we’ve got to certainly get that under control.”
With nine games of the regular season left to play, the coach is still confident in the foundation of his team.
They need to get healthy, he said, and then they’ll return to the defensive team they once were and have a chance to climb back to the top of the SEC.
“We got very, very thin margins, when you’re playing in a tough league like this,” Wade said. “These guys are resilient. They’re gonna bounce back.”