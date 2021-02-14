The LSU basketball team will get to make up one of the two games it has had to postpone because of coronavirus issues within the Missouri and Florida programs.
But, the Tigers’ opponent on Wednesday night won’t be either of those teams.
The Southeastern Conference announced Sunday that LSU will instead take on Ole Miss in The Pavilion at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be televised by ESPNU.
LSU, which recorded a huge 78-65 win over No. 16 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, will be seeking a second victory at Ole Miss in just 39 days after winning 75-61 on Jan. 9.
Ole Miss and LSU were originally set to play Wednesday night when the SEC slate was released in early November, but the coronavirus has caused changes to the schedule on numerous occasions.
Ole Miss was also facing an open date Wednesday night because South Carolina had to postpone their Jan. 9 matchup in Oxford — setting up the first game with LSU that night.
The SEC moved the game up when Missouri had COVID-19 issues and postponed its contest with LSU, which was to be played in Columbia, Missouri.
In order to keep both LSU and Ole Miss from being idle early in the league’s 18-game schedule, the SEC decided to get the Tigers and Rebels together.
So the Tigers, who had a plane waiting to take them to Missouri, instead flew to Tupelo, Mississippi, and bused 45 minutes to Oxford to face the Rebels on 30 hours notice.
This time, LSU (13-6, 8-4 SEC) will have four full days to prepare for Ole Miss (12-8, 7-6 SEC) after facing Tennessee on Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Ole Miss has won four games in a row after defeating South Carolina 81-74 on Saturday. Included in that stretch were wins over Tennessee and Missouri, who were both ranked 10th nationally when they met.
LSU still has another game to reschedule after Florida postponed their Feb. 6 game because of COVID issues.
The SEC built an open date into the schedule for March 6 for all 14 league teams, but it was unclear Sunday if LSU will play Missouri or Florida — or someone else — on the Saturday before the conference tournament starts March 10.
LSU-Ole Miss II was one of several makeup games the SEC had to re-arrange because of postponements, especially after Texas A&M and Florida each had to scrap multiple games in the past week.
Also, A&M and Florida had to postpone their game on Saturday in Gainesville because of ongoing coronavirus problems within the Aggies’ program.
"This scheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 18 conference games with a balance of home and away games during the 2021 season," the SEC said in announcing the LSU-Ole Miss contest.
LSU on the rise
Saturday's big win over Tennessee helped LSU make another big jump in the updated NET rankings.
The Tigers moved up five spots to No. 27 on Sunday morning after taking down the Vols, who fell from No. 11 to 12th with the setback.
It was the second significant jump for LSU in the past four days.
The Tigers went from 41st to 33rd after a 14-point win at Mississippi State on Wednesday night, then improved one more spot when the NET updated Friday.