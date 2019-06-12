Three players with Louisiana ties will tee it up in the 119th U.S. Open, Thursday through Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. Here’s a look:
David Toms
Age: 52
U.S. Open appearances: 19th
Best finish: T4th, 2012
Tee times: 3:03 p.m. Thursday (No. 10), 9:18 a.m. Friday (No. 1)
The skinny: The former LSU All-American and 2001 PGA champion qualified for his first U.S. Open since 2016 by winning the 2018 U.S. Senior Open. Not likely to contend, but his experience and the fact Pebble Beach measures just over 7,000 yards won’t hurt.
Luis Gagne
Age: 21
U.S. Open appearances: Second
Best finish: T48th, 2018
Tee times: 8:45 a.m. Thursday (No. 10), 2:30 p.m. Friday (No. 1)
The skinny: The “defending” low amateur from the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, Gagne may become the first four-time All-American in LSU golf history. Got in the field by grabbing one of three sectional qualifying spots among 56 players at Streamsong Resort in Florida.
Patrick Reed
Age: 28
U.S. Open appearances: Sixth
Best finish: 4th, 2018
Tee times: 10:35 a.m. Thursday (No. 10), 4:20 p.m. Friday (No. 1)
The skinny: The former University High golfer and 2018 Masters champion contended on Sunday in last year’s U.S. Open. It’s been a mediocre past 12 months for Reed, who has had just one top-10 PGA Tour finish since Shinnecock Hills. Tied for 22nd in Pebble Beach PGA Tour stop in February, so can play this course well.
Scott Rabalais