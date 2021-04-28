For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, LSU will allow full capacity in its stadiums.

The school's expected to announce Wednesday it will permit 100% capacity inside Alex Box Stadium and Tiger Park the rest of the season, beginning this weekend when the baseball and softball teams host Arkansas. According to a spokesman, masks will not be required outdoors.

The decision came one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted a statewide mask mandate and allowed outdoor events to operate without capacity limitations. LSU will also allow a full crowd Saturday at the track & field team’s final home meet.

“We’re excited about that,” LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri said. “I hope the weather cooperates, and I hope our fans come out and enjoy themselves.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Since LSU resumed sports last fall, its athletic venues have operated at a reduced capacity in accordance with the state’s reopening phases. LSU moved from 25% to 50% capacity for outdoor spring sports in early March. At the same time, it loosened restrictions on pregame tailgating, which the school had banned on campus.

LSU has averaged 3,318 fans at Alex Box Stadium this season. Its largest announced crowd so far was 5,031 for a game against Mississippi State. Last weekend, LSU experienced a full crowd for the first time since the pandemic began when it played at Ole Miss.

“That’s going to have a huge effect on how we play,” senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard said. “Even though we have the same mindset every game of taking it pitch by pitch, out by out, that’s going to be a huge factor in how much better we play in key situations.”