The offensive line was one of LSU’s biggest concerns heading into spring practice. It needed to replace four starters, and the only returner had never established himself. Every spot was open. The group lacked proven depth. They had to start from scratch.

But the line came together over those four weeks of practice, and now head coach Brian Kelly feels “really good” about the position. He recognizes the line still needs to improve, but he didn’t express the same level of concern as he did two months ago.

Part of Kelly’s optimism comes from the return of Anthony Bradford, who missed the last five games of the 2022 season and spring practice for undisclosed reasons. Bradford, a 6-foot-5, 365-pound redshirt junior, started five games last fall between right guard and left tackle.

“We're pegging him as a tackle, but he could play guard,” Kelly said Wednesday night in Metairie at LSU’s final coaches caravan stop. “He's got some really good versatility. But we'll see where he is. He's got a really big summer ahead of him. He hasn't been in our offseason program. He's got to stay healthy. When you're off that long, we've got to be careful with him, but I think we'll peg him at tackle.”

LSU likely settled the left tackle spot during spring practice with true freshman Will Campbell, but right tackle remained an open competition between senior Cameron Wire and redshirt sophomore Marcus Dumervil. Bradford would push them and create more depth.

The spring ended with an offensive line comprising Campbell, left guard Tre’Mond Shorts, center Charles Turner, right guard Miles Frazier and Wire. But the interior spots, in particular, have a ways to go. Competition will resume in preseason camp when sophomore Garrett Dellinger and junior Marlon Martinez return from injuries that limited them this spring.

Kelly said Dellinger was recently cleared for full contact. Having him and Bradford gave Kelly more confidence.

“When you get two starters back, if you will,” Kelly said, “that adds a lot to what we're doing from an offensive perspective.”

Roster numbers

Earlier this spring, Kelly said LSU would have 84 scholarship players next season, one less than the NCAA limit. Coaches had nearly replenished the roster, but they wanted to add a few more transfers.

The team won’t quite reach the goal.

“We didn't win on some guys in the transfer portal,” Kelly said.

Ideally, LSU wanted to add a tight end, cornerback and offensive lineman. It signed Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks, but it missed on Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen, who chose Alabama, and an unnamed defensive player.

It was unclear if LSU would sign anyone else. Though the team has two more open spots in the signing class, Kelly indicated LSU won’t add another transfer because the deadline to enter the transfer portal and play next season passed at the beginning of the month.

“Once that May 1 deadline hit,” Kelly said, “anything that happens after that you would need a waiver.”

Next step in choosing a QB

Throughout the spring, LSU evenly divided reps for its quarterbacks as it searched for the starter.

Instead of separating, sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, junior Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier ended practice in a tight cluster.

They’ll train throughout the summer, and when preseason practice begins, LSU will tweak the offense so someone emerges from the pack.

“Our offensive system wasn't put in for any one of those guys,” Kelly said. “We're now going to put in pieces for each one of them that fits them.”