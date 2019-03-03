TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A year ago, the long and winding road wasn’t kind to the LSU basketball team.

To say the Tigers had a bumpy ride after defeating Texas A&M and Arkansas in their first two Southeastern Conference road games would be a colossal understatement.

After dropping its past seven SEC road games by an average of 14 points, Will Wade’s team saw its season end with a 24-point pounding at the hands of Utah in a second-round NIT game.

Of LSU's seven SEC road setbacks, four were by double digits — topped by a 25-point bashing at Auburn and a 23-point pummeling at Tennessee in a five-day span — and two other losses were by nine points.

But that was last season.

On Saturday, No. 13 LSU won its eighth consecutive road game with a 74-69 victory over Alabama in Coleman Coliseum — where the dreams of many Tigers teams have come to die with just three wins in their previous 22 visits dating back to 1996.

This one was certainly sweet, with Wade’s team battling back from a six-point second-half deficit to take control and remain the only undefeated team on the road in SEC play.

It wasn’t the first time the Tigers have had to do that this season.

They were on the wrong side of the score in the second half at Missouri (14), Mississippi State (10) and Kentucky (nine) before rallying back.

On Saturday, facing a 49-43 deficit midway through the second half, LSU started heating up when it began attacking the paint area.

That came after a ragged first half in which both teams shot below 50 percent on total field goals, 3-point field goals and free throws.

After building an 11-point lead, LSU let it slip away with a 6½-minute scoring drought even though the Tigers still led 29-28 at halftime.

The key to solving its shooting woes, LSU guard Skylar Mays said, was getting inside and doing some damage against Alabama’s 2-3 zone.

“We just wanted to try and get it in the paint as much as possible (in the second half),” Mays said after scoring a team-high 20 points. “In the first half, we just weren’t aggressive enough and that allowed them to get back in the game.

That wasn’t a problem for the Tigers in the final 10 minutes.

LSU connected on 11 of its past 15 field-goal attempts, including 10 of 13 on two-point field goals, and was 8 of 9 at the free-throw line.

All told, 26 of the final 31 points the Tigers put on the scoreboard in that decisive 10-minute stretch came in the paint area or free throws.

The only 3-point basket came from Darius Days, who gave his team a lift and a 60-59 lead with 4:52 to play before extending that less than a minute later.

Days, who burned Alabama for three 3-point baskets in their first meeting in early January, did it again in giving his team a lead it would not relinquish.

“Coach called a timeout and said to just go execute, do what we do in practice,” said Days, who had five points and eight rebounds. “Javonte (Smart) drove in and they collapsed on him, so he kicked the ball out to me.

"I shot the 3 and it went it. I just shot it with confidence. … Coach always says to shoot the ball with confidence.”

Confidence is just one of the things that has fueled the Tigers’ eight-game road winning streak.

That, and the fact that nothing seems to faze Wade’s team, has LSU two wins from an SEC regular-season title.

Another road win against Florida on Wednesday night would make this team the first in school history to win nine games without a loss in SEC road games.

“We have a close-knit team, a team that likes playing for each other,” Wade said. “We don’t get real flustered. … We’re just able to have different guys step up and make plays.

“Days stepped up and made some huge plays today, and when you have that you’re able to withstand some runs and dig out some tough wins.”