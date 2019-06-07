LSU baseball is one series win away from another trip to Omaha. The Tigers will play host to Florida State this weekend in the Baton Rouge Super Regional, the winner moving on to the College World Series.

Game 1 will be 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 2 will be 5 p.m.; an if-necessary Game 3 will be 7:30 p.m.

Florida State upset host Georgia last week while LSU, at home, advanced past the regional round with a sweep.

The Seminoles have not played at LSU since the 1983 regular season.

