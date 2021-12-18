LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker was fired by new head coach Brian Kelly, Baker confirmed on social media on Saturday.

Baker joined the staff in 2021 under former LSU coach Ed Orgeron. He was the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Miami for the 2019-20 season. Baker's previous Louisiana coaching stop was his four years at Louisiana Tech, where he coached safeties in 2014 before being promoted to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2015-18.

Under Baker, LSU linebacker Damone Clark was named a finalist for the Butkus Award, leading the NCAA with 135 total tackles and amassing 15 tackles for loss, good for No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference. He was No. 1 in the SEC in solo tackles with 77.

Baker is originally from Houston, Texas, and played linebacker at Tulane from 2000-2004.