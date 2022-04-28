LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon moved closer to filling his allotted 13 scholarships Thursday with the addition of four-star prospect Jalen Reed.
Reed, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound power forward, originally signed with Florida last fall, but the Jackson, Mississippi, native asked for his release after Gators coach Mike White left for Georgia in mid-March.
Reed is the second high school signee for McMahon, joining center Corneilous Williams.
McMahon announced the addition of Reed after receiving his signed players, boosting his team's scholarship total to nine players as he continues to rebuild the Tigers' roster.
LSU has also signed transfers Justice Hill, Trae Hannibal, Cam Hayes, Derek Fountain and Kendal Coleman; and welcomed back Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams after they entered the transfer portal.
Reed, who signed with Florida over Arizona State, Maryland, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, also heard from Kentucky, Louisville, Texas Tech, Memphis, Oklahoma State, among others, after asking for his release from Florida.
Reed played this season for Southern California Academy in Castaic, California, after previously playing at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.
He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 71 overall prospect nationally in the 2022 recruiting class and the 13th-best power forward.
“Jalen is an incredibly skilled and versatile forward at 6-10," McMahon said in a news release. "He has the ability to create off the dribble and scores the ball from multiple levels on the court.
"His length, athleticism, and skill level are a perfect fit for how we’ll play at LSU."
Reed participated in the Nike Peach Jam last summer and averaged 12.5 points for ProSkills.
His father, Justin Reed, played for Ole Miss from 2000-04 and was the 2001 Southeastern Conference freshman of the year and a first-team All-SEC pick in 2004.
A second-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2004, he played three seasons with the Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.