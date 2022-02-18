LSU coach Kim Mulkey has done a lot of learning in her 38 years of coaching and one concept she likes to reference is trusting her players.
Doing that Thursday night helped LSU win its fifth consecutive game, 71-59 at Mississippi State, in a game No. 11 LSU trailed after three quarters.
Mulkey admitted after the game she “wasn’t a very good coach tonight,” so she did what she sometimes does and asked a player which play to run. Alexis Morris came up with a game-tying basket to start a 15-0 run with 4:53 remaining.
“Sometimes in tight games you have to trust them to think the game,” Mulkey said. “(Alexis) said, ‘Coach, I want to run red hot.’ It doesn’t mean anything to y’all but it’s a 1-4 flat. She said, ‘I want to take my guy off the dribble.’ Bam, it’s a tie ball game and she did. So, guess what we ran again? (Khayla Pointer) has done that. Make them own it. When they are successful, it energizes them and the team.”
Morris hit two driving shots, Jailin Cherry hit one and then Morris sank a reverse layup for a 62-56 lead.
Going to the smaller lineup in the fourth quarter was beneficial.
"Awa (Trasi) went in and did her job," Mulkey said. "Autumn (Newby), who had been in the game, helped us with dribble penetration."
Sellout looming
As of Friday, LSU had sold more than 12,000 tickets for Sunday’s top-25 matchup against No. 17 Florida. PMAC capacity is 13,215. The Tigers’ largest crowd this season was 9,190 against South Carolina on Jan. 6.
Mulkey added it to the list of other milestones for her first LSU team, including being ranked, winning 22 games and making the NCAA tournament (which is not guaranteed but a virtual lock).
“That’s a lot of people to put in a building, and the importance of the game makes it that much more significant,” Mulkey said. “I’m looking forward to Sunday’s game. I might have to pause a minute when I walk out to see that many people in the PMAC.”
LSU is tied with Florida and Tennessee for second in the Southeastern Conference behind South Carolina. The Tigers play their regular-season finale at Tennessee on Feb. 27.
Naismith talk
Mulkey won national coach of the year awards eight times in her 20 years at Baylor, but she said the latest nomination to the Naismith watch list doesn't move the needle much for her.
“I just don’t think about those things,” she said. “I went to Louisiana Tech because I wanted to win the national championship. It wasn’t about individual honors. If that was the case, I would have gone someplace where I could average 40 minutes a game and double figures four years. Who cares about that? I just care about championships.”
Lady Vols lose Horston
Tennessee’s loss to Alabama that helped LSU into a second-place tie in the SEC wasn’t the worst thing to happen to the Lady Vols on Thursday. Leading scorer and top player Jordan Horston left the game with a badly injured left elbow with 1:44 left.
Horston, a 6-foot-2 guard, ranks in the SEC’s top 10 in three major categories: scoring (16.1 points per game), rebounding (9.4) and assists (3.9). Tennessee plays at No. 1 South Carolina at noon Sunday in a nationally televised game (ABC).
“What we'll ask them to do is the same thing we've done throughout the year," Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said of possibly losing Horston. "You just have to find resiliency; you have to find toughness. I think schematically we'll have to look at our game plans. ... They will have to look different. We rely on her for so much. If she's not out there, it will have to look different.”
Lagniappe
LSU became the highest-ranked SEC team in the Associated Press Top 25 after No. 1 South Carolina this week when Tennessee dropped to No. 12. ... Pointer is seven assists from passing No. 2 Pokey Chatman on LSU’s all-time list. Pointer has 564 assists. Temeka Johnson is No. 1 with 975. ... Florida leads the SEC in free-throw percentage at 74.6% (334 of 448).