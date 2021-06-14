KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When coach Paul Mainieri announced his retirement about two weeks ago, he did so in part to give LSU’s athletic department plenty of time to find his replacement. He knew the process would take time, and with the transfer portal and the upcoming major league baseball draft, he wanted to do everything he could to help the team transition.

“I want nothing but great things for this program going forward,” Mainieri said.

For the first time in 15 years, Mainieri won’t return as LSU’s coach next fall. As he enters retirement, the school will hire a new baseball coach this offseason, which began after the team’s loss to Tennessee in the NCAA super regional. The Tigers flew back home Monday morning, and the team disbanded.

Every offseason brings change as players depart and others arrive, but LSU has rarely needed a new coach in the last four decades. Three have led the team since Skip Bertman took over in 1984, and Mainieri became the program’s second-most successful coach, behind Bertman. Now someone else will direct the team.

Finding a new coach will be the first priority for LSU this offseason, and the process has already started. Last week, Kevin O’Sullivan, at one time a candidate on LSU’s list, said he would stay at Florida. Former Oregon State coach Pat Casey, who visited Baton Rouge and was a candidate, is also unlikely to become the coach, sources told The Advocate.

LSU could go in a number of directions. Sources have said East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin, whose team lost in the super regional, was on LSU’s list and the school has interest in former LSU catcher and Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco. LSU may also be interested in Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin, who has won two national championships.

“The search is wide open,” LSU athletic department spokesman Cody Worsham said last week, adding no one had been offered the job. “We’re going to hire the best candidate for LSU.”

Whoever LSU hires will have to quickly form an assistant coaching staff and manage the roster under considerable time constraints. Earlier this spring, the NCAA approved a new transfer rule allowing players to change schools without sitting out a year. Baseball players previously had to request a waiver and claim hardship to avoid missing a season of competition.

Now, athletes can transfer once during their careers and immediately play, but they must notify their schools they intend to transfer by July 1, a date looming on the calendar in the midst of LSU’s coaching search. As players make decisions about their future, they don’t yet know who will coach them at LSU.

Then, the major league draft begins 10 days later. The event annually shapes rosters as high school seniors and draft-eligible college players find out if they can begin their professional careers. LSU loses players from its signing class and current team every year during the draft.

This season, the Tigers have 16 draft-eligible players: junior right-hander Jaden Hill, junior outfielder Drew Bianco, junior outfielder Gavin Dugas, junior outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo, fifth-year pitcher Matthew Beck, junior right-hander Landon Marceaux, sophomore catcher Alex Milazzo, junior outfielder/first baseman Cade Beloso, fourth-year pitcher AJ Labas, junior catcher Jake Wyeth, senior closer Devin Fontenot, senior reliever Trent Vietmeier, graduate pitcher Aaron George, senior left-hander Brandon Kaminer, senior catcher/first baseman Braden Doughty and senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard.

Not all draft prospects this cycle, some of them could return on their own accord or through the NCAA’s eligibility extension waiver created for spring-sport athletes who lost a season because of the coronavirus pandemic last year. However, the new coaching staff will ultimately decide who has the option to remain on the team.

If the new coach retains the core of LSU’s roster, the Tigers will return two of the top freshmen in the Southeastern Conference (first baseman Tre’ Morgan and right fielder Dylan Crews), their entire starting infield in the super regional and a handful of promising freshman pitchers. This season, five of LSU’s top-6 hitters were underclassmen. It may have to replace the entire weekend rotation. There are other holes.

“I feel very proud of what we're leaving to the next coach,” Mainieri said. “We've got some really good young players. Obviously we were able to win a regional, and there's some good, young talent on this team. There's also some areas that need to be improved. There's no question about that.”

As Mainieri departs the program over the coming weeks, he will help with the transition to a new coach as he begins the next part of his life. Living in Baton Rouge, he intends to watch LSU baseball games with Bertman and see how the team, no longer under his watch, performs.

“I'm not going to in any way overstep my boundaries,” Mainieri said. “I'll be there when he asks for any advice or has any questions. I'll make myself available to him, but I will never overstep my boundaries, that's for sure.”