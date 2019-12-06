ATLANTA — The LSU Tigers are going to win this Southeastern Conference Championship Game against Georgia on Saturday.

Yes, there will be the traditional blocking and tackling and running and throwing to get through, and anything can happen when young men in helmets and pads start doing that. And the game is on CBS, so expect their commercial breaks to turn the SEC’s showcase game into a marathon.

But this is LSU’s title for the taking. The Tigers won it back in the offseason when coach Ed Orgeron told offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger: “Steve, we’ve got to go to the spread.”

The spread, as in the spread offense. And boy, have the Tigers spread the wealth. Huey Long, dictatorial Louisiana politician and devout LSU football fan in the 1930s, had his Share The Wealth program. He would have loved the way the Tigers are winning with a rocket-propelled offense that has led to:

• A school-record 584 points

• SEC passing records for quarterback Joe Burrow in yards (4,366) and touchdowns (44) and a probable FCS record for passing completion percentage (currently 78.3 percent).

• The first SEC school with a 4,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja’Marr Chase leads the nation with 1,457 and Justin Jefferson an even 1,200) and a 1,000-yard rusher in Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1,233).

• And most importantly, just the fourth undefeated regular season in program history of 10 wins or more and the second time the Tigers have gone 12-0.

It was a cultural change for LSU’s offense, like making folks in South Louisiana switch from gumbo to borscht. And there were times, Orgeron admitted, when he wasn’t sure how it would taste.

“We don't have any 12 personnel. We don't have a fullback, 21 personnel,” Orgeron said, referring to formations that used to be staples of LSU’s offense — one running back and two tight ends or two backs and a tight end.

“In some ways, it was hard to let go.”

For that reason it sounded like so much summer hot air back in June at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux when Burrow told reporters hat that the Tigers would score 40, 50, 60 points per game. “We can be one of the best offenses in the country,” Burrow said back then, his words bouncing off a state used to LSU’s offense being among the, well, not best.

But here LSU is, 12-0, having scored in the 40s four times, the 50s four times and the 60s twice.

LSU is going to win because the Tigers have modernized their offense and Georgia hasn’t. In fact, the Bulldogs look like a red and black version of LSU from five or 10 years ago, all dripping with talent, a defense like the Rocky Mountains … and a plodding offense still looking like something Herschel Walker would have been at home in back in the early 1980s.

Make no mistake, Georgia is still an excellent team. It came within an overtime whisker of beating Alabama for the CFP national championship here two seasons ago, and last year nearly pulled off a big win over Bama in the SEC title game to reach the playoffs again. Its only loss was a stinker, a 20-17 double-overtime defeat at the hands of 4-8 South Carolina. But the game was marred by a missed field goal to extend it and the only three interceptions Jake Fromm has thrown all season.

You can win a lot of games the way Georgia plays. And championships. But the latter are getting harder to pry away from those 40-50-60 teams.

Georgia, which has scored over 30 points in one SEC game this season, is operating with some severe offensive deficiencies. The Bulldogs are without their top receiver, Lawrence Cager. Their second-leading receiver, George Pickens, tried to turn Georgia Tech’s Tre Swilling (former Brother Martin star and son of ex-Saints linebacker Pat Swilling) into a wall ornament last week, the fight costing Pickens a first-half suspension Saturday. And coach Kirby Smart, has been cagey about the shoulder injury to tailback D’Andre Swift, though conventional wisdom has Orgeron expecting him to play.

Georgia has one real hope to win, and it’s the kind of plan that has worked quite well for the Bulldogs to the tune of their 11-1 record. Georgia has to turn its stodgy offense into an inexorable one, playing keep away from Burrow and the Tigers’ hair trigger arsenal and trying to hold them down with one of the nation’s great defenses. A shorter game for Georgia is a winnable game.

Only a couple of things wrong with that stratagem, however.

LSU scored 42 points on 48 plays against Florida, which at No. 10 nationally is statistically the best defense the Tigers have seen. They only had the ball for 48 plays as well against Arkansas and piled up 56 points and 612 yards total offense.

While it’s true LSU hasn’t seen a defense like Georgia’s No. 2-ranked unit, it’s even more true that Georgia hasn’t seen anything like LSU’s No. 2-ranked offense. The best offense Georgia has faced belonged to, believe it or not, Arkansas State, ranked 44th in the FBS heading into championship weekend. The average total offense rank of teams the Bulldogs have played: 80.8.

Meanwhile, LSU has overcome three defenses that rank nationally in the top 20: Florida, Alabama (17th) and Auburn (20th). None of them held the Tigers to less than 500 yards total offense. LSU, by the way, isn’t as abysmal as some might think defensively, ranking 31st in yards allowed and 35th in scoring.

Could Georgia be the defense to pick LSU’s offensive lock? Certainly. The Tigers could sink to their knees in the red zone like they did in that Mortal Kombat-looking 23-20 victory over Auburn back in October.

But this LSU team is better equipped than maybe any anyone has ever seen to deal with the defense and the pressure and the expectations. Games like this aren’t won in a week of preparation. They’re won with a long-term vision, the kind of vision Orgeron and his staff and players had months and months before any trophy hoisting could take place.