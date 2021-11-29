At the end of a search that lasted nearly two months, LSU has found its new coach.

LSU is expected to hire Brian Kelly as its next football coach, The Advocate confirmed. Kelly is leaving Notre Dame after 12 seasons. It was the type of big-splash hire that many expected athletic director Scott Woodward to make — and still, the move came as a surprise, as Kelly had been with the Fighting Irish since 2010, the winningest coach at one of the nation's most prestigious programs.

Here are five things you should know about Kelly:

Growing up, starting coaching

Kelly was born in Everett, Massachusetts, and raised in Chelsea, Massachusetts. He served as linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at Assumption College (as well as softball coach) from 1983-86. It was his first football coaching gig.

Nearly two decades at Grand Valley State

Before he made the jump to the FBS in 2004, Kelly spent 13 years as head coach at Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan. He got the top job there after four seasons as a grad assistant and assistant coach at the school.

Kelly held a 118–35–2 record at the Division II program.

Success at Cincinnati

During his four-year stint at the University of Cincinnati from 2006-09, the Bearcats played in two New Year's Day bowl game. In the 2008 season, Cincy played in the Orange Bowl against Virginia Tech, losing 20-7. At the end of the 2009 season, Kelly left for Notre Dame before the Bearcats faced Florida 51-24 in the Sugar Bowl.

Success at Notre Dame

During his time with the Irish, Kelly led Notre Dame to one BCS national championship game (2012 season) and two College Football Playoff appearances (2018, 2020). Both appearances in the playoff ended with first-round exits, and the Irish lost its lone national title game appearance against Alabama 42-14 on Jan. 7, 2013. Kelly has a 113-40 record with the Irish.

Kelly has played LSU before

During his tenure at Notre Dame, Kelly has faced LSU twice in bowl games (2014, 2017), defeating the Tigers both times.

In 2014, they met in the Music City Bowl, where Notre Dame held on for a 31-28 win against Les Miles and the Tigers.

In 2017, they met in the Citrus Bowl. That's when Miles Boykin caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Ian Book with less than a minute remaining, giving the Irish a 21-17 win over Ed Orgeron and the Tigers.