Two days before LSU’s spring game, Brian Kelly looked at how many repetitions each quarterback had taken during practice. He wanted them to be fairly even, and the numbers showed an eight-snap differential between the four players in 11-on-11 drills.
“(Quarterback coach Joe Sloan) has been remarkably efficient in making sure that happened,” Kelly said.
As LSU looks for its next quarterback, the coaching staff gave every player a chance over the past month, letting competition throughout the spring help dictate who starts the season opener against Florida State.
LSU stuck to that approach during the spring game Saturday afternoon, primarily splitting reps between sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and junior Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels.
But instead of providing clarity, the three contenders remained clustered together after the scrimmage. Kelly wanted competition, and though it’s a good problem to have three capable quarterbacks, LSU doesn’t have an obvious answer heading into summer workouts.
“I don't know if we cleared up anything there,” Kelly said.
While it might have helped to know who would start, this doesn’t come as a surprise. LSU added another piece to the equation when it signed Daniels last month, and Nussmeier made impressive throws throughout the spring, making the battle a three-man race.
Almost two weeks ago, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said, “It's important for those guys to understand this competition is probably going to spill over into the fall. They're all going to be given an opportunity to win the job.”
At first, LSU divided reps based on when the quarterbacks arrived at LSU. Brennan went first, followed by Nussmeier, early enrollee Walker Howard and Daniels.
The order shifted over time. Daniels recently went first more often than the others. But even then, the quarterbacks rotated between the first- and second-team offenses, giving them all an equal shot.
“When you have a room this stacked, it brings the best out of everybody,” Nussmeier said earlier this spring. “You don't have a minute to slack off. You don't have a rep to miss.”
The approach led to a nearly even split in the spring game. Daniels and Brennan each handled five possessions. Nussmeier had four. They all led scoring drives. They all threw one touchdown.
As he often has during open practices, Nussmeier made the most eye-popping throws in the spring game. He tossed a 27-yard wheel route, a 30-yard over-the-shoulder dime and another deep ball that was dropped. Passes can zip from Nussmeier's hand, but he also used touch when needed.
“He’s going to fit it in a phone booth as well as anybody I’ve been around,” Kelly said. “He’s got the makeup of a great quarterback. But there’s been this development technically that has been, from my perspective, nice to see as we’ve gone through the spring.”
Throughout practice and in the spring game itself, Daniels ran more than the others, showing how LSU would tweak its offense if he won the job. He finished with 21 yards and a touchdown on seven carries Saturday, but he would’ve had more in a live contact situation. He also made a few quality throws.
"Daniels is really, really fast," Kelly said.
Brennan, the oldest of the quarterbacks, was the most efficient during the spring game, willing to take check-downs and move the chains. He completed 65% of his passes, and while he didn’t pick up large chunks of yardage, LSU has no questions about his arm strength. He has thrown at least two touchdowns this spring over 60 yards.
“He's a smart, experienced quarterback that plays to his strengths,” Kelly said. “He throws the ball extremely well down the field, pushes the ball vertically, is always going to get us in the right play, protects himself and protects the ball.”
LSU now has a decision to make in the months ahead, which Denbrock indicated ultimately falls on Kelly. It might not come until preseason camp.
Kelly wants to find one quarterback in the group and mold the offense around their strengths. He knows from experience how difficult it is to manage a two-quarterback system.
Asked about the possibility with so many options, Kelly shuddered and put his head in his hands, emphasizing how much he wants to avoid that scenario.
“Nightmares,” Kelly said. “Nightmares.”