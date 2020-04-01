No change has been made to the employment status of LSU basketball coach Will Wade, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement Wednesday morning.
The statement comes on the heels of the debut of HBO's "The Scheme," a documentary focusing on federally convicted middleman Christian Dawkins and his involvement leading up to the two trials pertaining to corruption in college basketball.
“We are aware of the documentary first aired on March 31, 2020, on HBO," Woodward said in his statement. "There is no change to coach Will Wade’s employment status at LSU and we will continue to cooperate with all reviews into this matter.”
The documentary aired the expletive version of the now-infamous "strong-ass offer" conversation pertaining to current LSU guard Javonte Smart. Wade declined to be interviewed for the project.
The documentary was the first time the public was privy to hearing the conversations. However, before "The Scheme" was released, the transcripts were reported on by Yahoo Sports and ESPN, and they were later read aloud in federal court.
Conversations about Wade between Dawkins and Arizona coach Sean Miller were also played in the documentary. Those recordings were also not played in open court, and jurors never heard directly from Wade.
Wade was subpoenaed by the defense for the trials, but the judge presiding over the case determined that he wouldn't have to take the stand.
In that conversation, Dawkins tells Miller that Wade is "driving up the price" of players, including former LSU forward Naz Reid.
The NCAA reportedly watched the documentary and took notes, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.
The SI report also said the coronavirus pandemic is slowing, but not stopping, the processing of a “small number” of remaining major men’s basketball cases related to the federal probe.
“We will keep the cases moving,” said Jon Duncan, the NCAA vice president of enforcement.
Reid has denied receiving payment, and Wade said the testimony former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson gave at trial regarding Reid was not true.
Wade initially declined to meet with LSU officials after the contents of the FBI recordings were published in the press, prompting an indefinite suspension during the 2018-19 season.
Dawkins is currently out of custody while appealing his federal convictions on a number of counts of fraud and bribery. He received separate sentences of one year in federal prison for bribery and three months for fraud.