Sometimes after practice, when her knee is feeling up to it following a torn ACL in the offseason, LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas will stay in the gym and play Around the World with some of her players.
Fargas, who played basketball for Tennessee in the early 1990s, has emphasized an improvement in shooting better from the 3-point line this season. That improvement is going to be vital going into Southeastern Conference play, when the Lady Tigers (10-2) open against Alabama (10-3) on Thursday.
“We’re excited to be able to go into this SEC season feeling like some players are stepping up and coming into their own,” Fargas said. “A little bit more consistency comes from those players off the bench.
“Obviously we know what our big three can do, but to have Awa Trasi performing at the level that she’s doing, seeing Karli Seay and Jaelyn Richard-Harris making some big time play for us on the road, people are just stepping up and doing something positive for us and that’s what we have to continue to build on.”
The bench is especially important when it comes to shooting 3’s for the Lady Tigers.
Guard Trasi leads the Lady Tigers in 3-point shooting percentage at 9-for-18 off the bench, while fellow guard Mercedes Brooks is one of the hottest shooters on the team.
Guard Jailin Cherry doesn’t have the shooting percentage of Trasi and Brooks but contributes as one of the best rebounding and defending guards for LSU.
“I’m seeing that we can go deep of our bench and on any give night anybody is going to step up,” Fargas said. “I would like to know who that is, but you don’t and I think this is a really interesting group because we can go with a big lineup or a small, quicker lineup and I like the versatility that our team presents.”
Fargas said that when the bench is playing as well as it has been in recent games, it allows the Lady Tigers to attack more aggressively on both the offensive and defensive ends.
She said the bench may be the difference in the matchup against the Tide. In order for the Lady Tigers to get off to a 1-0 start in SEC play, their bench must outplay Alabama’s.
Alabama is going to challenge the Lady Tigers defensively. While LSU is holding teams to just 56.4 points per game, Alabama is averaging 75.1 points per game.
Guard Jordan Lewis leads the Crimson Tide with 12.8 points per game, while forward Jasmine Walker is not far behind with 9.9 points per game. Guard Cierra Johnson has 9.2 points per game off the bench.
“They have all the pieces of the puzzle,” Fargas said. “When you look at a true point guard, a shooting guard and a three-man that is really athletic and can rebound. They can go big inside, they can iso you. I think this is a team that has postseason potential and we’ve got to be very aware of ball security because they can pressure you. We’ve also got to be able to score multiple ways, from the perimeter and from the outside.”