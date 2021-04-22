OXFORD, Ms. — When Dylan Crews titled his bat toward an outside pitch Thursday night and launched a ball over the relievers celebrating in the bullpen below its path, LSU trailed No. 9 Ole Miss by a run in the seventh inning.
The Tigers had squandered an early lead as one of the best offenses in the country reached junior Landon Marceaux like few other teams have done this season, but Crews’ two-run homer pushed LSU ahead 5-4 in the first game of a weekend series.
Then Devin Fontenot, one of those beleaguered pitchers in the bullpen, protected the slim margin for three frames. LSU (23-14, 5-11 Southeastern Conference) captured a much-needed win inside Swayze Field.
From the get-go, it appeared LSU had a prime opportunity to take a game on the road. Ole Miss scratched junior right-hander Gunnar Hoguland from his scheduled start because of stiffness. Not wanting him to risk pitching the projected first-round pick on short rest, Ole Miss “decided to hold him out,” according to a release.
But Derek Diamond limited LSU throughout his start, and the Tigers trailed 4-2 entering the seventh after Ole Miss homered three times against Marceaux. The junior right-hander had allowed more than one earned run in one other start this season. Ole Miss, which entered 10th in the conference in home runs, hit its last homer to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth.
After junior center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo doubled to lead off the seventh, Ole Miss (27-11, 9-7) turned to closer Taylor Broadway, a right-hander who hurled 96 mph fastballs. Ole Miss’ bullpen had an 11.07 ERA in its last seven SEC games.
DiGiacomo scored on a two-out single from freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan. Then Crews approached the plate.
The freshman right fielder who has shined since the moment he stepped on campus mashed one of Broadway’s fastballs. It landed in the seats behind left field for his 10th home run. Morgan pumped his fist as he rounded the bases. Freshman Jordan Thompson wrapped Crews in a hug once he reached home plate.
As the teams switched spots and the seventh inning stretch began, Fontenot jogged from the bullpen. He had allowed the winning runs to score in a loss to South Carolina last weekend, exemplifying why LSU coach Paul Mainieri called LSU’s ability to finish close games his “biggest concern.”
Fontenot delivered one of the best outings of his career. For two innings, he didn’t allow a hit. Then he returned for the bottom of the ninth at 33 pitches. He hadn’t completed more than two innings in a single appearance since the 2019 NCAA Super Regional.
Fontenot walked the leadoff batter and allowed a single into right field. With two outs, third baseman Cade Doughty fielded a ball hit up the line and tried to tag third. The runner beat him there, loading the bases.
But Fontenot struck out designated hitter Calvin Harris, the final hitter in the lineup, and screamed as he flexed and LSU celebrated on Ole Miss' field.