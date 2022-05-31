DESTIN, Fla. — The SEC Spring Meeting is back, and what are we talking about?
Name, image and likeness?
Football scheduling?
Doing away with divisions in all sports?
The start of hurricane season?
No. The thing burning up the internet is the seating chart in the football coaches’ meeting room.
OK. Since all this ultra-serious, ultra-competitive, multi-gazillion business college sports has begun was originally supposed to be fun and games (once it was), we’ll play along. We can certainly talk about NIL tomorrow … and the next day … and the next day … and …
A little scene setting is required first, of course, like the words scrolling across the starlit backdrop at the beginning of every “Star Wars” movie:
It is an uneasy time for The Empire (SEC). In February, Texas A&M finished signing the best football recruiting class in the history of this galaxy, as well as those far, far away. Immediately, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin jokingly asked if the Aggies were going to have to pay a luxury tax. Three months later, at a $5,000 a plate dinner to kick off the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama coach Nick Saban basically accused Texas A&M of “buying every player on their team” via NIL. One day later, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher (who I have heard had actually calmed down by this point) held a news conference to accuse Saban of being a liar AND a cheater. Saban apologized and tried to call Jimbo, who refused to take his call. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey called both to say they were getting publicly reprimanded.
Fast forward to Tuesday and the aforementioned SEC Spring Meeting, the first one since 2019 because of the pandemic. Football coaches, along with men’s and women’s basketball coaches, are required to attend and talk about issues concerning their sports.
Oh, boy, does football have issues.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, the lucky first football coach to speak to the media here Tuesday morning, told us that the meeting room was arranged in alphabetical order by school. That means there was no way Alabama’s coach and Texas A&M’s coach would sit next to each other. Then someone tweeted out an apparently legit diagram of the room, with Fisher’s seat square among the SEC staffers like Sankey and SEC associate commissioner for legal affairs William King (good idea). Fisher’s assigned seat was not for adult supervision but because he is the current chairman of the SEC football coaches’ group.
Still, as they say, the image went viral. For those local folks wondering, new LSU coach Brian Kelly was seated across the room between Kiffin and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops.
Saban also met with reporters Tuesday morning. The first question, after Nick filibustered something about Memorial Day, from a Texas A&M beat writer was about what he said about the Aggies’ class.
“I didn’t really say that anybody did anything wrong,” Saban said.
That looks like a whopper of a statement, even for a football coach. Saban reportedly said EXACTLY that in Birmingham. Technically, though, his statement squirms through a loophole just like Texas A&M’s recruiting practices. You’re not supposed to promise players NIL deals to come to your school, which it certainly seems A&M or its boosters did, but there’s nothing in the woefully lacking rules on NIL that says you can’t.
Actually, calling what “governs” NIL rules does real rules a grave injustice.
“There’s no parameters,” former UL and new Florida coach Billy Napier said, “no guidelines. We’re living in a land with no laws.”
Saban was happy to move on to talk about the threat he sees NIL being to the competitive balance of college football, and college sports at large.
"Some kind of uniform name, image and likeness standard that supports some kind of equitable, national competition, I think is really, really important in college athletics, in college football," he said.
Having covered Saban since he arrived at LSU in late 1999, he was as flustered by the questions as I have ever seen him about anything. To his credit, though, he agreed to meet with reporters and certainly knew he’d get questions about the Fisher fiasco.
By comparison, Fisher was not one of the six coaches who agreed to a news conference Tuesday. There was talk that he would speak with reporters Wednesday, but he hasn’t yet. For now, Saban looks like the bigger man for facing the music being played in the wake of his stunning accusations. The ball is in Jimbo’s court, which at Texas A&M is gold plated.
“I should never have mentioned any institution,” Saban said. “But we have no oversight right now when it comes to this for players. Boosters should continue to be precluded from recruiting, including NIL offers prior to enrollment.”
Maybe not, Nick. But when have we had this much fun with a seating chart?