All games on Saturday
NO. 10 IOWA at NO. 9 IOWA STATE
3:30 p.m. • ABC
Who was it that said the only thing to do in Iowa was watch the corn grow? Well, there is finally something else to watch on Saturday: Iowa and I-State, who will be meeting for the 68th time, will both be nationally ranked for the latest matchup in the Cy-Hawk series.
11 a.m. • Fox
This is a rematch of the first CFP championship played after the 2013 season. Ohio State won 42-20 for its ninth victory in nine tries against Oregon. What's more, the Ducks have scored a total of 45 points in dropping all five of their matchups in The Horseshoe.
NO. 15 TEXAS at ARKANSAS
6 p.m. • ESPN
This isn't the greatest game on the card, but it is an intriguing matchup since they used to be bitter rivals as members of the old Southwest Conference. These teams have played 78 times on the football field, but this will be just their sixth encounter in the past 30 seasons.
MISSOURI at KENTUCKY
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
In the first SEC game of the new season, Missouri and Kentucky will both be trying to show they're on an upward path and are teams that can be contenders in the Eastern Division — even if it looks like they'll be fighting for third place behind Georgia and Florida.
APPALACHIAN STATE at NO. 22 MIAMI
6 p.m. • ESPNU
After getting ripped by No. 1 Alabama in its season opener, Miami will be trying to bounce back strong against a lesser opponent. But the Hurricanes are favored by just nine points against an established Sun Belt team that has shown it can spring an upset at any time.
Sheldon Mickles