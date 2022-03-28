WHO: No. 17 LSU (13-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) vs. ULM (8-13-1, 3-2-1 Sun Belt)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. ULM is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; ULM — TBD
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After last week's 12-inning loss, how will LSU handle its pitching? The Tigers used seven pitchers this weekend after throwing seven at the mound against Louisiana Tech last Wednesday. Will Hellmers has made the past three midweek starts for the Tigers.