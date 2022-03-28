BR.latechlsu.032422 HS 505.JPG

LSU catcher Tyler McManus (26) speaks with LSU starting pitcher Will Hellmers (48) on the mound against Louisiana Tech, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: No. 17 LSU (13-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) vs. ULM (8-13-1, 3-2-1 Sun Belt)

WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

ONLINE: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. ULM is unranked. 

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; ULM — TBD

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After last week's 12-inning loss, how will LSU handle its pitching? The Tigers used seven pitchers this weekend after throwing seven at the mound against Louisiana Tech last Wednesday. Will Hellmers has made the past three midweek starts for the Tigers. 

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter