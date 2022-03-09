LSU made its first public statement Wednesday since the school received a notice of allegations from the NCAA related to potential violations in the men’s basketball and football programs.
The notice came from the Complex Case Unit, a part of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) that has handled LSU’s infractions case, marking a significant step in the lengthy investigation.
“Per NCAA rules and procedures, LSU is unable to comment on any aspect of the ongoing case,” LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said. “We will continue to cooperate fully with the IARP as we work together toward a resolution.”
Now that it has received the notice, LSU has several weeks to respond. The IARP will then respond again, and there will be a hearing scheduled. The process can take months. At the end, the IARP’s final ruling cannot be appealed.
The allegations are expected to put the future of men’s basketball coach Will Wade in question. If the notice includes Level I or Level II violations, LSU can fire Wade without penalty as part of a 2019 amendment to his contract.
You can read the contract below: