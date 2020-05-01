The Jacksonville Jaguars won't be picking up the fifth year of Leonard Fournette's rookie deal, which sets the former LSU running back up to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

The decision, reported first by ESPN's Adam Schefter Friday afternoon, was foreshadowed by reports leading up the the NFL draft that the Jaguars were attempting to trade Fournette, whom they selected No. 4 overall in the 2017 draft.

As a top-10 pick, the 5th-year option salary would have been equal to the transition tag, calculated by finding the average of the top 10 salaries at the position. That would've set Fournette's salary at about $10 million for 2021, up from his $8.6 million cap hit for the 2020 season.

Only four running backs have cap hits of more than $10 million for the current season.

TOP RB CAP HITS IN 2020

LeVeon Bell: $15,468,750 David Johnson: $11,156,250 Ezekiel Elliott: $10,900,000 Derrick Henry: $10,278,000 Leonard Fournette: $8,638907

Data via Spotrac

The Jaguars could still retain Fournette by re-signing him in free agency or using a franchise or transition tag after the season.

If Fournette does hit the free agent market, he could be part of one of the most loaded classes in recent memory. Running backs in the field could include Saints RB Alvin Kamara, the Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Falcons RB Todd Gurley and Bengals RB Joe Mixon, among others.

One name that will not be available to sign: Christian McCaffrey. The running back selected four picks after Fournette at No. 8 overall signed a 4-year, $64 million extension with the Panthers earlier this offseason.

Fournette has had a pair of up-and-down years after breaking out as a rookie for 1,040 yards and 9 touchdowns while helping to carry the Jaguars to the AFC Championship, which ended in a loss to the New England Patriots.

He was limited to just eight games in 2018, but rolled up a career-high 1,152 yards in 2019. The Jaguars have struggled to a combined record of 11-21 over that stretch.

Fournette, a native of New Orleans and St. Augustine alum, still holds the LSU record for single-season rushing yards with 1,953 in the 2015 season along with 22 touchdowns.

Fournette's younger brother, Lanard, also played running back for LSU but left the team in October.

Several other LSU running backs are currently with NFL teams, including his former teammates Derrius Guice with the Washington Redskins and Darrel Williams with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The most recent former Tigers running back to enter the NFL is Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the first since Fournette to become a first-round pick when he landed with the Chiefs at No. 32 overall in the 2020 draft.