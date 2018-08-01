Ed Orgeron didn't give any clues as to who might be the starting quarterback when LSU takes the field this season, but he made sure to discuss all of them.

The Tigers coach entering his second full season ticked off the qualities of each possible QB -- Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow, sophomore Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse, and junior Justin McMillan -- as he spoke to Baton Rouge Rotary Club members and media on Wednesday.

"It's going to be exciting," Orgeron said, reiterating that he'd like to name a quarterback by the end of fall camp if possible.

He addressed Burrow's path to LSU specifically, noting that when the Ohio-native came to visit, Orgeron was sure Burrow would be headed to Cincinnatti, where he'd been offered the starting gig.

"We said this, 'you're going to have to come here and compete,' " Orgeron said.

After four days, Burrow called back and said " 'Coach I want to choose to compete at the highest level,' " Orgeron recalled.

He went on to say any of the four quarterbacks has a chance, and the offense can be suited to their distinct playing styles.

Other notes from Orgeron's speech:

• LSU has a new kicker, Orgeron said. He made sure to pause for the laugh, a clear reference to last year's kicking woes. Cole Tracy will be the kicker to begin the season.

• When LSU saw the scouting report Alabama had on them last year, "I was embarrassed," Orgeron said. "I went to Joe [Alleva] and said 'we have to have more analysts.' He said 'OK.' [Now] we have 10."

The new analysts will be evenly split between offense and defense, Orgeron said. The analysts won't be allowed to coach on the field, but they can give instructions and advice. He added that when the team faces off with Miami in their opener, two analysts will be looking ahead to the next game.

Orgeron discussed the team's ongoing recruiting successes, which included another in-state 4-star prospect committing to the Tigers Wednesday morning in Kentwood wide receiver Trey Palmer.

• Orgeron gushed about his team's maturity this offseason, one that has been scandal free.

• Orgeron was asked a question by a man identifying himself as a Miami student:

"How are you going to beat such an amazing team in week 1?" he asked.

"You made a wrong turn on that interstate, boy, ... next question."

