A seat at Tiger Stadium has never been so budget-friendly, but LSU fans don't appear keen to pay for a more vivid memory of this year's showdown with Alabama.

Tickets to the Tigers' rescheduled matchup with the Crimson Tide could be found as low as $46 on secondary markets as of Thursday evening, despite just 25% of the typical allotment being up for grabs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The get-in price is listed at $50 by TicketIQ, which tracks ticket sales trends across all secondary markets. That marks a drop of $289 from the LSU-Alabama matchup a year ago.

In fact, the 2020 get-in price is more than $100 below the lowest mark for any LSU-Alabama matchup in the last decade: $155 at Tiger Stadium in 2018. Ticket demand has also been dropping quickly in recent weeks, with the get-in price falling from roughly $78, a drop of 56%, according to TicketIQ.

With limited fans allowed, this weekend's #LSU/#Alabama matchup is by far the cheapest of the last 10 seasons. Cheapest seat is $50 -- down 56% over the last two weeks. Average price is $143 -- down 43% in the same time.https://t.co/Qv9QjIlWM1 pic.twitter.com/U3Na1IxRQK — TicketIQ (@Ticket_IQ) December 3, 2020 ...

The average price of tickets for the game is currently $153, which marks a drop of 43% over the past two weeks and $356 from the 2019 game. That drop coincided with LSU's lackluster showing in a loss to Texas A&M a week ago.

It's actually more difficult to find an expensive LSU football ticket these days, with only 51 tickets total listed above the average price of the 2019 matchup across the popular online marketplaces Stubhub, Vividseats, Seatgeek and Gametime.

That marks a stark turnaround from the beginning of LSU's 2020 season, with their season-opener against Mississippi State averaging prices more than triple the previous year's season opener. Tickets for that game were averaging $243 in the days leading up the game, $88 more than a seat to watch the Tigers host Alabama.

While LSU ended an 8-game losing streak against Alabama in 2019, few are giving the 3-4 Tigers much hope this time around against the unbeaten and top-ranked Crimson Tide. LSU is trending as more than a four-touchdown underdog.

Alabama, meanwhile, is yet to be pushed in a game this season, winning all eight of its games by at least 17 points. They defeated Texas A&M 52-24 earlier this season, and are fresh off a 42-13 clobbering of the same Auburn team that defeated LSU 48-11 last month.

But if you're sniffing an upset, a moneyline bet on LSU could get odds as good as +1500, according to The Action Network. At that line, a $50 wager -- the same amount it'd cost to attend the game -- would pay out $750.

+2 Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire to be LSU guest captains for Alabama game, from a distance Two heroes from LSU's 2019 title run will be honored as guest captains before the Tigers face off with Alabama on Saturday, but they won't be …