Just a little more than a week into preseason camp, LSU is thin at the inside linebacker position. Real thin.
Behind starters Devin White, a junior, and sophomore Jacob Phillips, it’s believed that the Tigers had only one scholarship inside ’backer — true freshman Damone Clark — available for Saturday’s scrimmage that was closed to media.
Sophomore Tyler Taylor is suspended indefinitely after reportedly being the getaway driver in May during the burglary of a Georgia pawn shop. Sophomore Patrick Queen missed practice time late last week, though he went through individual drills Monday wearing a yellow non-contact jersey, and freshman Micah Baskerville remained out after undergoing minor foot surgery last week.
Junior outside linebacker Michael Divinity said Monday that defensive coordinator Dave Aranda had to use a couple of walk-ons to help in the scrimmage.
“All of them looked good, not just the guys on scholarship,” Divinity noted. “They did great … all of them did great. They stopped the run and made some big plays.”