Baseball America ranked LSU No. 10 in its preseason poll released Monday, marking the Tigers' third top-10 ranking of the preseason.
LSU was also ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 8 by Perfect Game.
Though the Tigers landed at No. 12 in D1 Baseball's preseason rankings, they will begin the season inside the top 10 in at least one poll for the ninth time in the past decade.
LSU was one of nine Southeastern Conference teams in Baseball America's preseason poll, falling behind No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 6 Vanderbilt and No. 8 Mississippi State.
The Tigers started above No. 14 Arkansas, No. 18 South Carolina, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 25 Alabama. LSU plays seven of the ranked SEC teams this season.
LSU begins preseason practice Friday afternoon, three weeks before its opening game against Air Force.