Junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera on Tuesday was named third-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.
He was the only LSU player recognized by the outlet, which ranked LSU No. 11 in its preseason poll.
The Tigers begin practice Jan. 24, and they open the season on Feb. 14 against Indiana.
Cabrera enters his junior season as one of the most important players on LSU's team. He will wear No. 8, a jersey given to an upperclassman for their leadership, and start in either center field or right field.
Cabrera, the Tigers' primary left fielder since his freshman year, has a career .300 batting average with 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 104 RBIs. LSU expects him to anchor a rebuilt lineup.
After reaching the Cape Cod League All-Star Team this summer, Cabrera spent most of fall practice sidelined by a quad strain. Then, in a scrimmage against Nicholls State, he hit a two-run home run his first at-bat. He finished the exhibition 4 for 6 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
“You've got to have a dude right there in the middle of the lineup who's your leader of the team,” coach Paul Mainieri said after the scrimmage. “We need that out of Daniel.”