Lee Corso is going with the Tigers.
The popular analyst on ESPN's pregame show College GameDay picked LSU Saturday morning during the live broadcast from Baton Rouge for the LSU-Florida game.
Joining Corso was guest picker John Goodman, an LSU fan who went with the host Tigers, as well as analysts Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit. Howard went with LSU.
Herbstreit did not make a prediction as he's calling the game.
Earlier in the broadcast, analyst David Pollock predicted LSU would win.
The game will be broadcast by ESPN at 7 p.m.
It's the second time this season College GameDay has been at an LSU game, and consecutive weeks the show has broadcast from a Florida game.
College GameDay was also in Baton Rouge last season for LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama.