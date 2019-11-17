Tulane pulled to a 13-point halftime lead by addressing its Achilles' heel — allowing offensive rebounds.
However, LSU came back in the second half by focusing on defense and the lane in taking a 59-54 victory in a women's basketball game Sunday at Devlin Fieldhouse.
The Tigers (3-1) avenged a loss to the Green Wave (2-2) last year at Baton Rouge.
“This game is about who's going to fight, who's going to work hard and outwork their opponent,” Tigers coach Nikki Fargas said. “And I thought in the second half, we were really able to get our energy through our defense. That led to us getting our offensive game going, and then we were able to knock down some shots from the perimeter.”
LSU scored the first 10 points of the third quarter by going inside to 6-foot-2 power forward Ayana Mitchell and 6-5 center Faustine Aifuwa. Pressing, the Tigers forced 12 turnovers in the second half, including eight in the third quarter when the game turned. For the game, LSU scored 24 points off turnovers, including 18 in the second half.
Tulane shot 46.2 percent (12 of 26) in the first half and made five 3-pointers to LSU's none in taking a 31-18 halftime lead. In the second half, however, the Green Wave made just 8 of 25 shots (32.0 percent).
“The points off turnovers are huge,” Tulane coach Lisa Stockton said. “We turned the ball over too much (21), and they scored (13) points off free throws (to Tulane five). You can't beat anybody giving up those two stats.”
Aifuwa scored 18 points, leading three Tigers in double figures. Mitchell had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds, and guard Khayla Pointer had 14 points, finishing the Wave off with 10 in the fourth quarter, mostly on 5 of 6 free-throw shooting and a 3-pointer.
Tulane controlled in the first half. Trailing 16-14 entering the second quarter, the Green Wave immediately went on a 17-0 and led 31-18 at halftime. The Wave's man-to-man defense was effective, holding the Tigers to 1 of 9 shooting in the second quarter and forcing four turnovers. LSU's only basket of the quarter came at the one-minute mark.
Most important, playing man-to-man enabled Tulane to be in better positions for rebounds. Eight of LSU's 13 rebounds in the first quarter were on the offensive end, off which the Tigers got eight second-chance points.
Getting defensive rebounds enabled the Wave to fast break more or at least prevented the Tigers from setting their defense. Tulane shot 7-of-14 in the second quarter, including 3-of-8 on 3-pointers.
Tulane held a 19-17 edge in rebounding at halftime. The Tigers had a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first, including 8-3 on offensive rebounds. The Wave cut that to 8-6 by halftime.
After an encouraging win at Washington, the loss is Tulane's second consecutive to start a four-game homestand. The Wave will play Central Arkansas on Friday then Alabama on Sunday.
LSU will play host to Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.