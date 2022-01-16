LSU is set to hire Georgia assistant Cortez Hankton as its wide receivers coach, a source confirmed to The Advocate. The addition will complete Brian Kelly’s on-field staff.

Hankton, a New Orleans native who graduated from St. Augustine High School, spent the last four years as Georgia's wide receivers coach.

A quick riser in the profession, Hankton coached wide receivers at Dartmouth and Vanderbilt before he joined Georgia’s coaching staff in 2018. Hankton later added the title of passing game coordinator. He helped recruit five top 100 receivers during his stint.

Kelly had already hired nine of his 10 on-field assistants, leaving an opening for a wide receivers coach. He had to wait to finalize a deal with Hankton until after Georgia won the national championship last Monday against Alabama. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known.

Hankton, 40, gave LSU another assistant with previous Louisiana connections, along with offensive line coach Brad Davis, associate head coach Frank Wilson, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and multiple off-field staffers.

Hankton, the son of two officers in the New Orleans Police Department, played wide receiver at Texas Southern. A two-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and spent six seasons in the NFL.

On3Sports first reported LSU was set to hire Hankton.