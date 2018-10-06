GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Joe Burrow’s first interception of the season was costly.

The junior quarterback began his time at LSU by throwing 197 consecutive passes without an interception, a school record. But on Saturday afternoon in a rocking Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, with the Tigers trailing by one in the waning minutes against Florida, Burrow fired a pass to the sideline.

There at the LSU 25-yard line, Florida safety Brad Stewart, a New Orleans native, intercepted the pass and returned it for a touchdown to seal a 27-19 victory for the No. 22 Gators over No. 5 LSU.

"I saw him," said Burrow, who finished the game 19 of 34 passing for 191 yards and two interceptions. "He was in man-to-man (coverage) and he made a good play."

It was the first time Florida (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) had beaten LSU in Gainesville since 2012 — and it was the first loss of the season season for the Tigers, who had started with wins over two Top 10 opponents.

Burrow, the graduate transfer from Ohio State, had helped guide LSU’s perfect season by being flawless in his touchdown-to-interception ratio.

But after being sacked five times by Florida’s defense, and hit six more times, the pressure closed in at the most unfortunate time.

And then there was the second interception — the dagger in the Tigers’ last chance to tie the score — when Burrow, under pressure, lofted a deep sideline pass to the Florida 34-yard line with 28 seconds left.

Florida safety Donovan Stiner intercepted the pass, and one kneel-down later, the game was over.

There were five lead changes in this game, which unfolded on a humid afternoon in front of a crowd of 90,283 and a CBS audience.

LSU (5-1, 2-1) led 19-14 with just over nine minutes left in the game when linebacker Ray Thornton drifted toward the line of scrimmage in pursuit of Florida tight end Lucas Krull, who had taken a handoff from quarterback Feleipe Franks.

Suddenly, Krull pivoted and threw a 15-yard pass to Franks to the LSU 2.

Florida had used a trick play to score a touchdown and beat Mississippi State last week, and this one set up the 2-yard touchdown run that gave the Gators the go-ahead lead at 20-19.

LSU did not recover.

Burrow was hit during a third-down pass on the following drive, which forced LSU’s eighth punt of the game. Florida followed up with seven consecutive run plays to run the clock down to 1:37 and punt the ball away.

"I thought our defense was going to stop them and that we were going to win," coach Ed Orgeron said.

That's how it appeared at the start of the game.

LSU attacked Florida’s aggressive defense on the first play of the game. Lined up in what looked like a run formation, with just two wide receivers, Burrow threw a deep pass down the right sideline, which Justin Jefferson leaped to catch for 38 yards to the Florida 37.

The Tigers converted two third downs on the drive, including a slant pass from Burrow to Dee Anderson on third-and-6, and running back Nick Brossette finished it off with a 4-yard touchdown run to give LSU a 7-0 lead.

"We felt that the game plan that we had put in all week was coming into fruition," said senior tight end Foster Moreau, who had one catch for 14 yards.

LSU entered the game having outscored its opponents 52-6 in the first quarter, and it seemed the Tigers were about to build on yet another early lead.

The defense forced a punt in five plays, and the Tigers offense drove to the Florida 28.

Then Florida’s defense caused its first fumble and altered the course of the game.

Burrow was blindsided by Buck linebacker Jachai Polite, whose sack and forced fumble was recovered by the Gators at their own 33. Each team went three-and-out on their next two drives, leading to poor LSU field position that eventually helped the Gators tie the game.

LSU faced a third-and-4 at its own 11 at the start of the second quarter, when Florida middle linebacker Vosean Joseph sacked Burrow again from the blind side. LSU punted to its 43, and the Florida offense followed with a nine-play, 43-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Lamical Perine to tie the game 7-7 with 12:30 left in the first half.

Joseph sacked Burrow again on the next drive, forcing a long third down that LSU did not convert.

Florida entered the game tied with Kansas for the most forced turnovers (14) and ranked 14th nationally with 15 total sacks. By halftime, the Gators had three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

The LSU offensive line used its sixth combination of starting linemen this season, using former starting right tackle Adrian Magee at left guard in place of injured starter Garrett Brumfield.

On the following drive, Burrow snuck through an open hole for a 21-yard run on a zone read to the Florida 24, which eventually set up a 33-yard Cole Tracy field goal to set LSU ahead 10-7 with 3:10 left in the first half.

The LSU defense pressured Franks early, nose tackle Breiden Fehoko hitting him on the first defensive drive to force an incompletion that eventually led to a punt.

Franks was shaky until midway through the second quarter, when the sophomore completed four consecutive passes, including a 35-yarder to Josh Hammond on the left sideline to the LSU 3. Franks completed a 3-yard touchdown to tight end Moral Stephens to give Florida a 14-10 lead with 1:09 left before halftime.

Fehoko’s pressure kept Florida from widening its lead to two scores on the first drive of the second half. On first-and-10 at the LSU 13, Fehoko hit Franks again, and the resulting pass landed square in the hands of strong safety Grant Delpit, who took a knee in the end zone.

“I felt like we got after them,” said Fehoko, who finished with two tackles and a hurry. “At the same time, I feel like we’re the better team out there. Just the scoreboard didn’t show it.”