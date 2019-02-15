lsubaseball0033.012619 bf
Buy Now

Michael Kirsch (48)) hits during batting practice at LSU baseball media day Friday Jan. 25, 2019, in Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

WHO: Army at LSU

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7

RANKINGS: Army is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: Army — So. RHP Daniel Burggraaf (7-3, 2.90 ERA, 62 IP, 25 BB, 83 SO in 2018); LSU — So. RHP Landon Marceaux (making first career collegiate appearance)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Marceaux will make his first career start. The freshman from Destrehan has impressed since he arrived on campus. In 13⅓ innings over three preseason scrimmages, Marceaux didn't allow a run while striking out 17 batters. Coach Paul Mainieri said he didn't allow a run during fall practice, either.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments