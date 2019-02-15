WHO: Army at LSU
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7
RANKINGS: Army is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: Army — So. RHP Daniel Burggraaf (7-3, 2.90 ERA, 62 IP, 25 BB, 83 SO in 2018); LSU — So. RHP Landon Marceaux (making first career collegiate appearance)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Marceaux will make his first career start. The freshman from Destrehan has impressed since he arrived on campus. In 13⅓ innings over three preseason scrimmages, Marceaux didn't allow a run while striking out 17 batters. Coach Paul Mainieri said he didn't allow a run during fall practice, either.