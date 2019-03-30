STARKVILLE, Miss. — Here are three takeaways from No. 12 LSU's series win over No. 4 Mississippi State.

After losing the first game of the series by one run, the Tigers outscored Mississippi State 21-7 over the final two games to win the series.

Back on track

Before this series began Thursday night, LSU and Mississippi State were moving in opposite directions. Twice shut out, the Tigers had lost three straight games. The Bulldogs had scored 53 runs over their last three games. Pitcher Zack Hess called this series “pivotal," and for the first time this year, the Tigers played complete baseball. The pitchers held Mississippi State to 13 total runs while the offense woke up.

Offense revived — but keep an eye on strikeouts

The Tigers had felt pressure building during their extended offensive rut. Third baseman Chris Reid said the players had waited for the offense to correct itself instead of forcing change. Once Reid hit an RBI single in the first inning on Friday, it was like a valve opened. The Tigers scored 21 runs during the final two games of the series. However, LSU struck out 41 times.

CJ Willis earned playing time

The freshman listed as a first baseman/catcher/outfielder had not played much this season. Before the series began, he had eight at-bats. Willis hit a pinch-hit RBI double on Thursday, and he started for the first time on Friday, driving in three runs as the first baseman. Mainieri thought he provided a “spark” for a stagnant offense. Mainieri kept Willis in the lineup for the series’ final game. He drove in another run.