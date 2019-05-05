LSU was down 15-10 against Ole Miss with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday. Then something incredible happened.
The Tigers hit back-to-back-to-back home runs.
Antoine Duplantis hit a three-run homer, bringing the Tigers within 15-13. Then Cade Beloso and Josh Smith quickly followed with solo home runs to tie the game.
Despite the hustle, the Tigers ultimately lost to Ole Miss in extra innings. LSU dropped a home series to Ole Miss for the first time since 1982.
LSU erased a six-run deficit in the ninth inning, but Devin Fontenot gave up four runs as LSU lost 19-15 on Sunday afternoon.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! @antoine_dupl drills a home run into the Diamond Deck to make it a two-run game.— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 5, 2019
Ole Miss 15, LSU 13 | #GeauxTigers🐯
💻: https://t.co/gcTZ1gI5k6 pic.twitter.com/q8hdjfTUBE
Not to be overlooked is this CLUTCH homer by @cade_beloso, his eighth of the year!— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 5, 2019
💻: https://t.co/gcTZ1gI5k6 pic.twitter.com/A7RuNxTEQE
Ladies and gentlemen, @josh_smith8 with the game-tying home run! #GeauxTigers🐯— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 5, 2019
💻: https://t.co/gcTZ1gI5k6 pic.twitter.com/3xxozYC4Rz