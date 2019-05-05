AL_TUS_BamaLSU2_GC
Buy Now

LSU hitter Zach Watson comes to the dugout after hitting a three run homer in game two of the weekend series with Alabama in Sewell-Thomas Stadium Saturday, April 27, 2019. Cade Beloso congratulates Watson as he comes back to the dugout. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

 Tuscaloosa News

LSU was down 15-10 against Ole Miss with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday. Then something incredible happened.

The Tigers hit back-to-back-to-back home runs.

Antoine Duplantis hit a three-run homer, bringing the Tigers within 15-13. Then Cade Beloso and Josh Smith quickly followed with solo home runs to tie the game.

Despite the hustle, the Tigers ultimately lost to Ole Miss in extra innings. LSU dropped a home series to Ole Miss for the first time since 1982.

View comments